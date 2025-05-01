Home UVA Basketball: Were Kyle Guy, Isaiah Wilkins really offered jobs?
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Were Kyle Guy, Isaiah Wilkins really offered jobs?

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball ron sanchez
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

The University of Virginia used FOIA exemptions to withhold, I’m guessing, quite a bit from its records of communications between UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom, Carla Williams, the AD, and Wally Walker, the deputy AD, involving former basketball staffers Kyle Guy and Isaiah Wilkins.

“Under FOIA, the University of Virginia shall withhold records when their release is prohibited by law, or the University may exercise its discretion to withhold records in accordance with a specific FOIA exemption,” the FOIA office wrote back to me in its response email, dated April 30, so, yesterday.

“The University of Virginia applied redactions pursuant to the following exemptions: personnel information (Virginia Code § 2.2-3705.1(1)) and personal contact information (Va. Code Section 2.2-3705.1(10)).”

This kind of thing happens all the time when dealing with public-records requests.

The good stuff gets withheld, and it’s then on you to take the people on the other side to court – and the deck is stacked against you.

ICYMI

griff aldrich
UVA Basketball associate head coach Griff Aldrich. Photo: Longwood Athletics

I did get one email in the response, from the associate head coach, Griff Aldrich, that contained a couple of interesting nuggets.

One, per the email, addressed to Williams, and dated March 25, three days after Odom was hired, Aldrich indicated that Odom had been asked to adjust salaries for his staff to save money.

“After discussion and review, Coach Odom adjusted salaries to reach a savings of $60,000,” Aldrich wrote in the email to the AD.

Of note here: Odom’s staff is getting considerably less, line by line, vis-à-vis the staff of former head coach Tony Bennett, and from what we can read into Aldrich’s email to Williams, Williams was asking Odom to pinch a few more pennies with his hires.

ICYMI

ryan odom uva basketball
UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom. Photo: UVA Athletics

Maybe they’re trying to save money on what they’re paying the staff to be able to put more money into compensation for the student-athletes/mercenaries.

I say we go with that, and not, we don’t have the money to spend on basketball that Williams crowed about at the press avail following the event held to introduce Odom as the new coach.

Two, Aldrich indicated that positions for Guy and Wilkins were not incorporated “into our calculations,” a point that was reinforced in a spreadsheet that he attached to the email detailing the hires that were in the works – Aldrich as the associate head coach, Matt Henry, Bryce Crawford and Darius Theus as full-time assistants, Kelsey Knoche as director of operations, Matt Hart as director of analytics, Billy Bales as video coordinator, Ahmad Thomas as director of recruiting, and Michael Crowder as director of culture/alumni engagement.

Guy and Wilkins were listed in the spreadsheet under “other staff considerations.”

Nobody over there is going to touch this with a 39-and-a-half-foot pole, but the narrative from the Odom camp that he’d offered jobs to Guy and Wilkins that they turned down to look for other opportunities isn’t supported here.

ICYMI

From this lone email from Aldrich that they slipped up and gave me access to, Guy and Wilkins weren’t in the plans, clearly.

Odom was asked to save money on his staff, had his right-hand man send Williams the list of people he intended to hire, with savings on what he was going to pay them, and the list didn’t include positions or money for Guy and Wilkins in the calculations.

What’s done is done, Guy and Wilkins both got jobs elsewhere, life goes on, but, the narrative that we were sold about the two being offered chances to stay is what some would call fake news.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Local protest rallies set for May Day in Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington
2 Charlottesville man charged with possession of child pornography, related counts
3 Virginia man pleads guilty to $2.9M scheme involving veteran training, jobs
4 UVA Basketball: Seven-footer Ugonna Onyenso (Kansas State) commits from portal
5 NASCAR News and Notes: Joey Logano goes off on Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones

Latest News

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In North Carolina
Sports News

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In North Carolina

Jared Oliver
Israel
Government, Politics

Trump removes former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff from Holocaust council

Rebecca Barnabi

Former Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, has been removed from the United States Memorial Holocaust Council.

Education, Virginia

Virginia higher education veteran Van Wilson named interim president of Germanna

Rebecca Barnabi

Chancellor of the VCCS Dr. David Doré has appointed Dr. Van Wilson as Interim President of Germanna Community College.

uva baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos defeat Navy, 5-1, to complete perfect mid-week ahead of finals

Chris Graham
nascar
NASCAR

NASCAR News and Notes: Joey Logano goes off on Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones

Chris Graham
bicycle cyclist helmet bicyclist bike lane traffic city
Arts, Health, Local

National Bike Month in May brings communities together across America

Rebecca Barnabi
fingerprinting a criminal
Local

Charlottesville man charged with possession of child pornography, related counts

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status