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UVA Basketball: Kymora Johnson withdraws from portal, returning for senior season

Chris Graham
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kymora johnson Kymora Johnson posted an item to her socials on Friday quoting a Bible verse, with the word “HOME” on top of an image of her in her UVA Basketball uniform, and beside another showing her as a child at a UVA Football game.

The message delivered: she’s back for another run at it.

The junior, a first-team All-ACC selection in 2026, had put her name into the transfer portal last week, after UVA Athletics fired Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, who had just led Virginia to a surprise Sweet 16 appearance, but was also, reportedly, the subject of an internal investigation that included allegations of staff mistreatment within the program.

Johnson, a five-star prep recruit, was the foundational piece of the rebuild that Agugua-Hamilton was trying to engineer in her four-year tenure, a five-star recruit from literally just down the street – Johnson played her high-school ball at St. Anne’s-Belfield.

KJ averaged 19.5 points and 5.9 assists in 37.2 minutes per game in the 2025-2026 season.

Olivia McGhee, another local kid who was a four-star recruit out of high school, is also coming back after having entered the portal, so, more good news there.

This is a sign that the new hire, Aaron Roussell, who had led Richmond to three NCAA Tournament appearances in the past four seasons, is going over well internally, which, that’s a good place to start.

Roussell picked up another commitment from a familiar place – Erica Gribble, the 3A state player of the year in Pennsylvania, who had signed with UR last year, flipped her commitment, and is now following Roussell to UVA.

Gribble, a 5’11” guard, is a four-star prep recruit and consensus Top 100 player in the Class of 2026.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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