UVA Basketball: ‘Hoos to face Ohio State in Nashville on Feb. 14

The UVA Basketball team will face Ohio State in Nashville on Valentine’s Day, which means, some of us are getting sloshed in Nashville on Valentine’s Day.

The game is being billed as the Nashville Hoops Showdown.

No game time or TV has been announced for the contest, which will be played in Bridgestone Arena, right in the heart of everything important.

Fans interested in earning presale access and learning more about the event should register online at bit.ly/25NashvilleHoops.

ICYMI

For the basketball part of this, another feather in the cap for first-year UVA Hoops coach Ryan Odom, who already had non-conference games with Texas, Northwestern, Maryland and Butler on the schedule, plus an Oct. 24 exhibition with Villanova.

“We are excited for the challenge of playing a highly competitive nonconference game against a program like Ohio State,” Odom said. “The matchup will test us in the midst of our conference schedule and help prepare us for the postseason. Playing in a premier venue, in a vibrant city, also creates an exciting experience for our fans.”

“Vibrant city” doesn’t even begin to describe Nashville.