The UVA Basketball team is in the field for the second annual Greenbrier Tip-Off, which is set for Nov. 21 and 23.

Virginia will join Butler, Northwestern and South Carolina in what they’re calling the Mountain Division of the Tip-Off, which will take place at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

The games will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Matchups will be announced in the coming weeks.

So, we know that our ‘Hoos were 15-17 last year, and have a new coach, Ryan Odom.

Butler finished 15-20, after a 7-1 start, under Thad Matta, who heads into Year 4 at the school with just one (barely) above-.500 season to this point.

Northwestern was 17-16 last season under former Dookie Chris Collins, who’d had his team in the NCAA Tournament in each of the previous two seasons.

Collins has been at Northwestern since way back in 2013, and has a total of three NCAA Tournament appearances.

That’s a long run for a guy with a 194-190 career record.

And then, finally, South Carolina is coming off a 12-20 season highlighted by a 13-game mid-season losing streak.

Lamont Paris is the coach there. He had his team in the NCAA Tournament in 2024 with a 26-8 record, after going 11-21 in his Year 1.

This Mountain Division field is four programs coming off mediocre-to-awful seasons.

But hey, somebody has to win it.