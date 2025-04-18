Home UVA Baseball series canceled in the aftermath of the FSU mass shooting
UVA Baseball series canceled in the aftermath of the FSU mass shooting

Chris Graham
Published date:
The UVA Baseball series at Florida State, for obvious reasons, related to the mass shooting on the FSU campus on Thursday, is off – the least bit of the fallout from the tragedy that, to this point, has claimed two lives, with six people wounded.

The shooter, Phoenix Ikner, 20, is a current FSU student, according to Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell.

Revell said police shot and wounded Ikner, who Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil identified as the son of a sheriff’s deputy, and confirmed that handgun Ikner used to commit the “heinous crime” was his mother’s retired service weapon that she owned.

Raised well, obviously.

This Ikner guy, big surprise, is a Trumper.

Riley Pusins, the president of a debate club at Tallahassee State College, which Ikner attended before enrolling at FSU, said Ikner used his time speaking in front of the club to advocate for Donald Trump‘s agenda and promoted white supremacist values.

Pusins said many in the club had labeled the suspect a fascist, and another member, Reid Seybold, said Ikner was asked not to return after repeated issues with his rhetoric.

“Basically, our only rule was no Nazis, colloquially speaking, and he espoused so much White supremacist rhetoric, and far-right rhetoric, as well, to the point where we had to exercise that rule,” Seybold said.

Basically, this kid is going to get a pardon before too long.

“I’m a big advocate of the Second Amendment. I have been from the beginning. I protected it,” Trump answered a reporter asking a question about the shooting, and its aftermath, in an Oval Office press avail on Thursday. “These things are terrible, but the gun doesn’t do the shooting. The people do. It’s, you know, a phrase that’s used probably too often. I will tell you that it’s a shame.”

Which is to say, Phoenix Ikner, White kid, son of a cop, isn’t going to be deported to El Salvador without due process.

Anyway, that’s why UVA Baseball isn’t playing this weekend.

