The UVA Baseball team did what it needed to do mid-week, run-ruling Georgetown on Tuesday, then slugging JMU, 12-6, on Wednesday.

Now the attention turns to a critical three-game weekend series at #24 Georgia Tech.

Brian O’Connor’s squad (22-15, 9-9 ACC, RPI: 92) needs a series win in Atlanta in the worst way.

The mid-week wins over not-good local foes doesn’t help much, other than, at least they weren’t losses to not-good local foes.

JMU (13-28) is struggling, as has been the case for that program for a while now.

The difference in Wednesday’s game was a five-run second for the ‘Hoos, fueled by a pair of two-run homers, from Luke Hanson (.234/.369/.318, 2 HRs, 17 RBIs, .687 OPS) and Chris Arroyo (.319/.385/.563, 9 HRs, 38 RBIs, .948 OPS).

Chone James (.361/.435/.459, 0 HRs, 10 RBIs, .884 OPS) also had a big day at the plate, with a double and triple in three at-bats, and three runs scored.

The winning pitcher on the staff day – O’Connor used eight pitchers – was weekend starter Tomas Valincius (4-1, 5.12 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 53Ks/10BBs in 45.2 IP).

Valincius got some mid-week work in, probably helpful after Virginia’s weekend series at FSU was canceled following the mass shooting down there last Thursday.

His line: 1-2-3 inning, one K.

