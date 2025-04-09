UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos get back on track with 13-0 win at VCU

The UVA Baseball team rebounded from a walk-off loss at NC State two days ago, blasting an overmatched VCU squad, 13-0, at The Diamond on Tuesday.

Virginia (18-13, 7-8 ACC) scored four in the first, the big blow being a two-run triple from Trey Wells, and it was 10-0 after three innings

Bradley Hodges (1-1, 1.17 ERA) was the beneficiary. Hodges put in five scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out seven in his longest outing of the season, which is good news going forward, giving Brian O’Connor another option in the rotation.

Eric Becker (.364/.440/.589, 5 HRs, 30 RBIs) was 3-for-4 with a three-run homer in the seventh.

Henry Ford (.369/.415/.508, 4 HRs, 23 RBIs) was 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs on the night.

The ‘Hoos, after a 2-2 road swing, return to The Dish this weekend for a three-game series with Pitt (17-14, 4-8 ACC) that begins on Friday night.