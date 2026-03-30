Home UVA Baseball: #9 ‘Hoos salvage series finale at Boston College with 3-1 win
Baseball

UVA Baseball: #9 ‘Hoos salvage series finale at Boston College with 3-1 win

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
eric becker uva baseball
Eric Becker. Photo: UVA Athletics

Ninth-ranked Virginia, shut out for the previous 14 innings, dating back to the ninth inning on Friday night, pushed across three runs in the top of the eighth, on four walks, a sac fly and a seeing-eye single, to salvage the series finale at Boston College, winning 3-1 on Sunday.

Breathe; it will be OK.

“I told our guys in the pregame meeting at the hotel that one of the best feelings in my 34 years of college baseball is to drop the first two of the series, and you have to have a great response and win it. Just that feeling of having an answer and flipping the narrative of the weekend,” first-year Virginia coach Chris Pollard said.

That’s quite the positive attitude there from Pollard, whose team was pantsed on Saturday, losing 17-0 in seven innings.

The ’Hoos (22-7, 7-5 ACC) only managed three hits in the series finale, but the pitching staff held BC (20-9, 8-4 ACC) to two hits and six total baserunners.

Up next

  • Virginia returns home for a game on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with ODU (13-14).

The difference was the inability of the BC bullpen to get the ball across the plate. After starter Brady Miller was masterful in seven innings of work – two hits, nine Ks, one walk – Gavin Soares walked the bases loaded, and his replacement, John Kwiatkowski, walked Eric Becker on four pitches to bring home the tying run, and two pitches later, AJ Gracia plated the go-ahead run with a sac fly to center.

Joe Tiroly was intentionally walked, ahead of a Harrison Didawick RBI single.

UVA closer Tyler Kapa closed things out with a pair of 1-2-3 innings.

Freshman John Paone started and gave up a run on one hit, striking out six and walking four in 4.2 innings.

Lucas Hartman (5-0) got the win, allowing a hit in 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.

Support AFP

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 Nelson County has gone full MAGA: OK, so, don’t spend your money there anymore
2 That’s a wrap: Magical UVA Basketball season ends, unfortunately, too soon
3 Local Democrats in the Sixth District have met the enemy: And it is us
4 We sold AFP in 2022: Now the site is back under our 100 percent full control
5 Waynesboro Schools hold Multicultural Festival: Brave move, in current environment

Latest News

jon scheyer
Basketball

A top-ranked Duke team, again, chokes away a game in March: That’s a shame

Chris Graham
ethan anderson uva baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball alum Ethan Anderson keys Baysox in exhibition with Shorebirds

Chris Graham

UVA Baseball alum Ethan Anderson had a two-run double and a solo homer in an extended spring training exhibition game on Sunday between the Chesapeake Baysox and the Delmarva Shorebirds, two minor-league affiliates of the Baltimore Orioles.

softball
Baseball

UVA Softball: ‘Hoos complete weekend sweep of Pitt with 4-1 win

Chris Graham

A three-run third inning double from Bella Cabral keyed a 4-1 win for #13 Virginia on Sunday, completing a weekend series sweep.

vdot road
Local News

VDOT: Local road work on the schedule for the week of March 30-April 3

Chris Graham
iran
Politics

The implications of Donald Trump’s strategic miscalculation in Iran

Alon Ben-Meir
teen addiction recovery mental health drug alcohol3
Politics

When headlines make you snap: Managing displaced anger in anxious times

Melinda Burrell
government money
Politics

It’s time to tax the rich: Like Pete Seeger sang, take it easy, but take it

Lawrence S. Wittner
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status