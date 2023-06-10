Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsupdate your presets wnrn moves radio digits to offer more consistent listening experience
Culture

Update your presets: WNRN moves radio digits to offer more consistent listening experience

Crystal Graham
Published date:

WNRN HarrisonburgIf you live in the Harrisonburg area, and are a regular listener to WNRN, you might have noticed the 95.1 frequency is now offline.

Don’t worry, they haven’t gone away – they’ve just changed where you find them on the FM dial. You’ll need to update your preset to the new signal at 98.9.

The change was made on Friday and triples the power of the transmitter offering independent music to an even larger market.

“This change will give WNRN the ability to reach more listeners in Harrisonburg on a consistent basis,” said Ian Solla-Yates, development director at WNRN. “The old signal got us into the city but was riddled with reception issues caused by terrain and weather. The new signal will cover more area with more strength and hopefully address the problems that had persisted.”

There was no change to the Staunton and Waynesboro frequency which remains at 101.1FM and the Charlottesville station at 91.9FM.

WNRN has covered the Harrisonburg area since 2006 with a 25-watt transmitter out of Charlottesville.

“Harrisonburg is a crucial market for us,” said Solla-Yates. “Red Wing Roots Music Festival is one of our biggest partnerships and the Harrisonburg community is essential to the success of that event.

“We love our listeners and partner businesses in Harrisonburg, but the music scene is what is really phenomenal,” he said. “Harrisonburg bands like Illiterate Light, Dogwood Tales, The Steel Wheels and Spectator Bird make up a significant portion of our playlist, and we are lucky to be able to be a bigger part of that scene.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia air quality unhealthy: What that means for UVA baseball, other outdoor activities
2 Explainer: How the wildfires are impacting our physical and mental health
3 ‘Shelter is full’: Animal shelter waiving adoption fees for dogs Friday and Saturday
4 Lynchburg defeats Johns Hopkins, 7-6, to win D3 national baseball championship
5 UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor seems to have mastered the transfer portal

Latest News

volunteer with dog in shelter
Local

Community support for large animal seizure ‘tremendous,’ volunteers and donations needed

Crystal Graham
richmond tracy woodson
Sports

Richmond Athletics will not renew contract of baseball coach Tracy Woodson

Chris Graham

Richmond Athletics will not renew the expiring contract of baseball coach Tracy Woodson, the department announced on Friday.

Chesapeake Bay
U.S./World

Chesapeake Bay earns another C grade in latest health assessment

Jeremy Cox

As the deadline looms for the Chesapeake Bay’s 2025 cleanup goals, the annual progress report from the University of Maryland shows that the estuary’s overall health is neither declining nor improving by significant margins.

road construction
Local

Culpeper District Weekly Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of June 12-16

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Ninth-inning rally lifts Altoona Curve past Richmond Flying Squirrels, 4-3

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals struggle at the plate, fall to Charleston Riverdogs, 4-1

Chris Graham
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides go deep five times in 8-4 win at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy