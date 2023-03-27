Countries
Update: Man wanted in Waynesboro shooting arrested in Front Royal
Local

Update: Man wanted in Waynesboro shooting arrested in Front Royal

Chris Graham
Published date:
james wesley reinhold
James Wesley Reinhold. Photo: Waynesboro Police

A 32-year-old Augusta County man wanted after a domestic-related shooting incident on Saturday in Waynesboro is now in custody.

James Wesley Reinhold, 32, was arrested in Front Royal on Sunday afternoon, according to an update on the case from the Waynesboro Police Department.

Reinold is wantd in a case in which shots were fired at a vehicle at 5:58 p.m. on Saturday, according to Waynesboro Police.

Reinhold reportedly left the area on a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle before officers arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation; if anyone has information concerning the investigation or location of Reinhold, please call Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

