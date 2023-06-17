Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s office identifies deceased female inmate

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the female inmate who died at the Middle River Regional Jail Thursday morning as Alexis Lovely, 39, of Waynesboro.

Lovely was pronounced dead at the jail on June 15 after an apparent medical emergency.

According to Waynesboro Court records, Lovely had a Circuit Court hearing scheduled for June 6 for a violation of her probation on felony offenses. According to records, she pleaded guilty on April 5, 2021, to felony charges of possession of drugs, Schedule 1 or 2, and possession of a gun with a Schedule 1 or 2 drug. She was sentenced to five years in jail for each charge (to run concurrently) – but the sentence was suspended – and three years of probation.

Waynesboro General District court records show additional misdemeanor charges dating back to 2018 for theft, drug possession, gun possession and operating an uninsured vehicle.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate this in-custody death.

Officers were notified of the medical emergency at 4:02 a.m. Thursday morning. Lovely was declared dead at 4:39 a.m. after CPR and AED procedures failed to revive her.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, additional details will be released as the investigation concludes. No foul play is suspected.