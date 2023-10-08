Countries
Upcoming summit to discuss impacts of regional walking, biking projects
Health, Local

Upcoming summit to discuss impacts of regional walking, biking projects

Crystal Graham
Published date:
rocktown trails cyclist
Submitted photo

The 2023 Walk-Bike Summit will be held on Friday, Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Russell Museum in downtown Waynesboro.

Local, regional and state stakeholders will discuss the positive impacts of regional walking and biking projects on health and the economy by highlighting the Virginia Capital Trail, the South River Greenway and other area projects.

An optional walking tour of Sunset Park will be offered following the summit from 1-2 p.m. followed by Happy Hour at Basic City Brewery from 2-4 p.m.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

The Russell Museum is located at 518 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

The event is free, but registration is requested.

Waynesboro: South River Greenway extension from North Park to Basic Park likely in 2024

Sunset Park in Waynesboro has potential to be open by end of year

Goodbye asphalt, hello open space: Waynesboro begins work on South River Preserve

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

