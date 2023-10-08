Upcoming summit to discuss impacts of regional walking, biking projects

The 2023 Walk-Bike Summit will be held on Friday, Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Russell Museum in downtown Waynesboro.

Local, regional and state stakeholders will discuss the positive impacts of regional walking and biking projects on health and the economy by highlighting the Virginia Capital Trail, the South River Greenway and other area projects.

An optional walking tour of Sunset Park will be offered following the summit from 1-2 p.m. followed by Happy Hour at Basic City Brewery from 2-4 p.m.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

The Russell Museum is located at 518 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

The event is free, but registration is requested.

