United Way of Harrisonburg, Rockingham expands into SAW area

United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is expanding to better serve working families across the Central Shenandoah Valley.

United Way announced today that it will now include Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro, strengthening its commitment to assisting ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households on the road to financial stability.

United Way of Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro closed its doors in Fishersville in November 2024, leaving 13 local organizations without funding for certain programs and local taxpayers without a local VITA program.

“This expansion is about more than geography — it’s about meeting ALICE households where they are. It is about building partnerships, strengthening support systems, and ensuring that working households in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County have access to the resources they need, while building upon the resilient foundation we have set in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County,” said Amanda Leech, Executive Director of United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

The expansion follows United Way’s strategic shift in 2023, when the organization refined its mission to “improving lives by connecting and mobilizing community resources.” With a clear focus on ALICE households and a vision for a strong, equitable, and accessible support network, United Way has launched targeted initiatives that address barriers to stability — ensuring working families can stay employed and build a more secure future.

To ensure community voices shape its efforts, United Way will host listening sessions across the Central Shenandoah Valley in the coming months. The sessions will give residents, businesses and nonprofits an opportunity to share insights and collaborate on efforts to meet the unique needs of ALICE households. Community members can also make their voices heard online, where an expansion page now features a survey.

“United Way’s greatest strength is our vast network of nearly 1,000 locally run United Ways working in communities across the U.S. and in almost 40 countries worldwide. Here in Virginia and beyond, we see bright spots of impact every day, proving that when we come together, we can create real, lasting change,” John Emge, Senior Director, Global Network Advancement, United Way Worldwide, said. “Our communities, like those here in the Central Shenandoah Valley, are counting on us now more than ever. As the world changes, United Ways must be agile, intentional, and ready to meet the evolving needs of the people we serve. It’s inspiring to see United Way here taking bold steps to build a stronger, more sustainable future.”

According to the latest Virginia ALICE Report, 1 in 3 households across Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro are part of the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population. The households earn above the federal poverty level but still struggle to afford essentials like housing, childcare, transportation, leaving ALICE one unexpected expense away from crisis.

United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is focused on addressing challenges through a network of targeted support. Since 2023, assistance for ALICE reached more than 400 households, including more than 1,200 individuals, with a total of $54,788 in emergency payments to help families get to work and stay at work. As a 211 Virginia anchor agency, United Way guides clients toward the right support at the right time.

Initiatives such as Tools for School help ease the financial burden of back-to-school season. In 2024, the third annual resource fair connected 781 families with essential supplies and 19 local organizations.

In January 2025, United Way launched its first Family Engagement Night in partnership with five nonprofit childcare centers, welcoming 184 attendees from 52 families and introducing them to 13 local assistance resources. In the last year, United Way has invested $90,000 in six programs that support ALICE families, ensuring they have the resources needed to get to work.

As United Way expands into Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County, its vision remains the same: to build a strong, equitable and accessible support system that meets the needs of working households across the region.

“Looking back, our organization has never shied away from challenges, from funding early childhood education to finding ways to assist ALICE households overcome the barriers of getting to work and staying at work. This expansion in the Central Shenandoah Valley is a continuation of that legacy,” said Braydon Hoover, Board of Directors President at United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

Formed in 1957, United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s mission is “Improving lives by connecting and mobilizing community resources.” The United Way envisions a strong, equitable and accessible network of support for working households.

