Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home U.S. Surgeon General: Tobacco use on the decline; some groups do not share in progress
U.S. & World News

U.S. Surgeon General: Tobacco use on the decline; some groups do not share in progress

Crystal Graham
Published date:
U.S. Surgeon General report on smoking
(© Arthit – stock.adobe.com)

As a nation, the United States has made remarkable progress on reducing tobacco use over the last 60 years.

Despite this, tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke are the leading preventable cause of disease and death in the United States with one in five deaths in the U.S. attributable to cigarettes. Cigarette smoking has been linked to cancer, cardiovascular disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease among all racial and ethnic groups.

“Tobacco use continues to decline. Americans increasingly understand tobacco products are dangerous and addictive and many are taking advantage of available tools to help them quit. That’s great news,” said Xavier Becerra, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary for Health. “Smoking is still the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. That’s unacceptable.

“We will keep working until tobacco is no longer a menace to individuals and families across the nation.”

A new report from U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy released this week found that despite the improvements overall, some segments of the population do not share in the progress. “Eliminating Tobacco-Related Disease and Death: Addressing Disparities: A Report of the Surgeon General” breaks down disparities in commercial tobacco use and sets guidelines for a tobacco-free future.

“Tobacco use imposes a heavy toll on families across generations. Now is the time to accelerate our efforts to create a world in which zero lives are harmed by or lost to tobacco,” said Murthy. “This report offers a vision for a tobacco-free future, focused on those who bear the greatest burden, and serves as a call to action for all people to play a role in realizing that vision.”

U.S. Surgeon General Report: Disparities found

  • Race and ethnicity
  • Sexual orientation and gender identity
  • Income and education level
  • Occupation
  • Geography
  • Mental health condition
  • Poverty, racism, discrimination and other social determinants of health such as:
    • Where people live
    • How much money they make
    • Access to health care
    • Exposure to tobacco product advertising and marketing
  • The tobacco industry whose tactics include:
    • Concentrated marketing of tobacco products in neighborhoods with greater percentages of Black and Hispanic people and residents with lower incomes
    • Marketing flavored products, including menthol, to specific groups
  • Social and environmental influences such as:
    • whether family and friends smoke
    • smokefree air policies at home and work
    • stress and exposure to dangers in the workplace
  • Financial and other obstacles to accessing treatments proven to help people quit using tobacco
  • Gaps in tobacco prevention
  • Gaps in control protections such as smokefree air policies
  • Preemptive laws that block communities from protecting their members’ health

U.S. Surgeon General Report: More findings

Cigarette smoking is highest among American Indian and Alaska Native adults and youth.

Smoking is higher among:

  • People with lower incomes compared to people with higher incomes
  • People with lower levels of education compared to people with higher levels of education
  • People who identify as gay, lesbian, or bisexual compared to people who identify as heterosexual
  • People living with a mental health condition or substance use disorder compared to people living without a mental health condition or substance use disorder
  • People who work in manual labor and service jobs compared to people with other jobs. Manual labor and service jobs can include lodging and food service, construction, and mining jobs
  • People living in the South and Midwest compared to people living in other regions
  • People living in rural areas compared to people living in urban areas

Menthol cigarette use is higher among:

  • Black and Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander people compared to White or Hispanic people who smoke
  • People who identify as lesbian, gay, or bisexual compared to people who identify as heterosexual
  • Women compared to men
  • People with lower incomes compared to people with higher incomes
  • Younger adults compared to older adults

Secondhand smoke exposure is higher among:

  • Youth compared to adults
  • Black people compared to other racial or ethnic groups
  • Families with lower incomes compared to families with higher incomes
  • Adults with lower levels of education compared to adults with higher levels of education

Study: Menthol cigarettes, lung cancer, replacement therapies

More than 9 million adults, or 32 percent of all smokers, use menthol cigarettes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Virginia, 38 percent of all smokers use menthol cigarettes.

Another report, the American Lung Association’s 2024 “State of Lung Cancer,” showed that while lung cancer survival rates have increased in the last five years, lung cancer is still the leading cause of cancer deaths in Virginia and across the U.S.

A team of researchers from Virginia Tech recently found that when menthol  products were unavailable, smokers found replacement therapies such as nicotine gum and lozenges.

The study was published in the October issue of Drug and Alcohol Dependence.

“Cigarettes with ventilation are milder and people think they are less harmful, but it is a false perception,” said Roberta Freitas-Lemos, assistant professor at Virginia Tech’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC. “I think the most important conclusion from this study is that we can improve health outcomes by emphasizing policies that reduce sales of flavored products and increase accessibility of nicotine replacement therapies.”

U.S. Surgeon General Report: Strategies for a tobacco-free future

The report also recommends evidence-based strategies to reach the ultimate goal of a tobacco-free future.

  • Increasing tobacco product prices
  • Implementing smokefree air policies
  • Reducing nicotine levels in tobacco products
  • Eliminating flavored tobacco products
  • Regulating the location and number of stores that sell tobacco
  • Raising awareness of the harms and health risks of tobacco use through media campaigns
  • Increasing access to evidence-based quitting resources, such as quitlines

U.S. Surgeon General Video: End Tobacco Disparities

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County pursuit of wanted man ends in eight-vehicle crash, one seriously injured
2 Local United Way closure also ends free tax prep through Valley VITA
3 UVA, Virginia Tech set for prime-time clash on Nov. 30 on ACC Network
4 Shocker: Jason Miyares passes up run for governor, going for second term as AG instead
5 Virginia Housing grant to build 10 affordable homes by 2026 with 3D construction printer

Latest News

Arts, Culture, Travel, Local News

Crimora Players present ‘An Inconvenient Corpse’ to benefit woman fighting stage 3 cancer

Rebecca Barnabi
congress money
U.S. Politics

House Democrats introduce legislation to block promised Trump tariffs

Chris Graham

A group of House Democrats have introduced legislation that would take away the ability of President-elect Donald Trump from imposing import tariffs under the guise of a national emergency without congressional approval.

chesapeake bay
U.S. & World News

Chesapeake Bay ‘dead zone’ near long-term average: Analysis

Chris Graham

Chesapeake Bay Program partners said Wednesday that the Bay’s “dead zone” in 2024 was near the long-time average taken from 1985 to 2023.

police court law
U.S. & World News

Tennessee man wanted for Jan. 6 crimes convicted in conspiracy to murder FBI agents

Chris Graham
acc football
Football

ACC Football: The path to Charlotte runs through … Charlottesville?

Scott German
arrest ransom
Virginia News

Six-year sentence imposed in $4M Virginia Department of Health embezzlement scheme

Crystal Graham
Arts, Culture, Travel

Staunton High theater to present free performance of district-winning show ‘Three Emmelines’

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status