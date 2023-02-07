Countries
U.S./World

U.S. military crews begin effort to recover remnants of Chinese spy balloon

Chris Graham
Published:
Photo: US Department of Defense

The U.S. military has finally begun collecting remnants of the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday.

The recovery effort was delayed until Monday because of rough seas in the Atlantic, according to Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command.

The remnants of the balloon, which was shot down by an F-22 Raptor fighter from the 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, had fallen about six miles off the coast of South Carolina into about 50 feet of water.

Precautions are being taken during the salvage operation in case explosives or toxic substances are present, VanHerck said.

According to the Pentagon, the USS Carter Hall, an amphibious landing ship, is collecting debris in the vicinity of the splashdown, and the USNS Pathfinder, a survey ship, is mapping the ocean floor using sonar for the debris search.

Explosive ordnance members and at least one unmanned underwater vehicle are also participating.

The FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents are embedded with salvage operations personnel to assist in counterintelligence work.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

