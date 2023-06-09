U.S. government denies report China will set up spy base near Florida

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that China reached a secret deal with Cuba to establish an electronic spy base on an island approximately 100 miles from Florida.

The United States and Cuban governments cast doubt on the report, but the risk of Beijing gathering electronic communications from the southeastern U.S. where military bases are located, and to monitor ship activity from the U.S. is too great.

The WSJ reported that China and Cuba agreed on a payment of “several billion dollars.”

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the newspaper’s report was “not accurate.” He added that the U.S. has monitored China’s relationship with Cuba and had “real concerns.”

In a statement yesterday, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mark R. Warner of Virginia and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio of Florida said they are “deeply disturbed by reports that Havana and Beijing are working together to target the United States and our people. The United States must respond to China’s ongoing and brazen attacks on our nation’s security. We must be clear that it would be unacceptable for China to establish an intelligence facility within 100 miles of Florida and the United States, in an area also populated with key military installations and extensive maritime traffic. We urge the Biden administration to take steps to prevent this serious threat to our national security and sovereignty.”