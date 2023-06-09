Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsu s government denies report china will set up spy base near florida
U.S./World

U.S. government denies report China will set up spy base near Florida

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
us china
(© Rawf8 – stock.adobe.com)

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that China reached a secret deal with Cuba to establish an electronic spy base on an island approximately 100 miles from Florida.

The United States and Cuban governments cast doubt on the report, but the risk of Beijing gathering electronic communications from the southeastern U.S. where military bases are located, and to monitor ship activity from the U.S. is too great.

The WSJ reported that China and Cuba agreed on a payment of “several billion dollars.”

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the newspaper’s report was “not accurate.” He added that the U.S. has monitored China’s relationship with Cuba and had “real concerns.”

In a statement yesterday, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mark R. Warner of Virginia and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio of Florida said they are “deeply disturbed by reports that Havana and Beijing are working together to target the United States and our people. The United States must respond to China’s ongoing and brazen attacks on our nation’s security. We must be clear that it would be unacceptable for China to establish an intelligence facility within 100 miles of Florida and the United States, in an area also populated with key military installations and extensive maritime traffic. We urge the Biden administration to take steps to prevent this serious threat to our national security and sovereignty.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia air quality unhealthy: What that means for UVA baseball, other outdoor activities
2 Explainer: How the wildfires are impacting our physical and mental health
3 ‘Shelter is full’: Animal shelter waiving adoption fees for dogs Friday and Saturday
4 Lynchburg defeats Johns Hopkins, 7-6, to win D3 national baseball championship
5 UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor seems to have mastered the transfer portal

Latest News

uva duke baseball
Sports

Five observations from Virginia’s 5-4 loss to Duke in Game 1 of the Super Regionals

Chris Graham
uva jake gelof
Sports

Notebook: Duke takes series opener, as UVA’s mistakes pile up in one-run loss

Scott German

Duke survived some Jake Gelof drama in the ninth inning to hold on for a 5-4 win over No. 7 Virginia Friday afternoon at Disharoon Park in a showdown of ACC teams in the Charlottesville Super Regional.

open business sign
U.S./World

Economic Opportunity Coalition announces $1 billion investment in CDFIs and MDIs

Rebecca Barnabi

The Economic Opportunity Coalition announced they reached their goal of securing $1 billion in committed deposits in CDFIs and MDIs.

police fire rescue on scene
Local

Staunton: Crash involving sedan, tractor-trailer kills one, injures two others

Chris Graham
richmond virginia
Virginia

Richmond Police detectives identify victim in Castlewood Road homicide

Chris Graham
police lights at night
Local

New Jersey murder suspect among two arrested in raid on Waynesboro home

Chris Graham
cell phone
U.S./World

Virginia AG Miyares joins colleagues in push to end telemarketing calls

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy