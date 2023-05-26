Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsu s army veteran memorial day more than picnics and parades its about unity
Virginia

U.S. Army veteran: Memorial Day more than picnics and parades, it’s about unity

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Virginia Tech James Dubinsky
Submitted photo

Given the partisan divide in our country, one expert thinks we should give the Memorial Day holiday more visibility.

Associate professor at Virginia Tech and retired U.S. Army veteran James Dubinsky thinks the holiday should bet a topic for study and reflection in all history classes.

“Memorial Day has a powerful national meaning in how it has been, on some level, not only a day of remembrance but also a day of reconciliation,” Dubinsky said. “As a lesson in civics or civic engagement, everyone could learn something of value.”

Most veterans, Dubinsky said, choose to commemorate Memorial Day privately. Dubinsky reads and reflects on poems about war and poems written by veterans to learn about healing from these conflicts.

“While it is a national holiday and many celebrate with picnics and parades, Americans would benefit from taking a few moments to stop and reflect on the meaning of the day – why it exists, when it came into being, what it says about our country, and how it came to honor those who died to preserve it,” Dubinsky said.

The holiday was first commemorated as Decoration Day a few years after the Civil War when veterans used flowers to decorate the graves of Union soldiers who died in combat. Veterans and families from the Confederate states held their own celebrations as well.

By the end of the 19th century, Memorial Day ceremonies were held on May 30 throughout the nation. It was not until after World War I that the day was expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“As a country, we might most effectively honor the many who have died for us by focusing on what all of us, the ‘we’ in ‘We the People,’ can do to preserve the U.S. they died serving,” he said. “On this day, rather than focusing on what divides us or on elevating differences, Americans might focus on what unites us and on respecting each person’s humanity, particularly those who serve to protect us.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County leader: Animal shelter has illegally been assessing civil fees on pet owners
2 Staunton approves plan to move Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court to West End
3 Former UVA players address how Tony Bennett’s style of play could be a recruiting challenge
4 AEW ‘Double or Nothing’ Preview: Rundown of least-anticipated PPV in AEW history
5 Trump Supreme Court rolls back Clean Water Act protections for wetlands

Latest News

chesapeake bay
U.S./World

Working with nature: Dredged sediment is key for restoring Chesapeake islands

Chris Graham
road work
Virginia

Traffic alert: Flaggers planned in Town of Boyce intersection for signal installation

Rebecca Barnabi

Improvements will be made to the intersection of Route 340 (Greenway Avenue) and Route 723 (Main Street) in the Town of Boyce.

politics protest
U.S./World

The history of moral panics: From the Salem Witch Hunt to today’s trans panic

Derek Royden

For at least half a century, at least once every decade in the English-speaking democracies of the West there’s been a moral panic of some sort, usually related to progressive social change.

child reading book in tree
Culture

Summer reading kicks off June 1 at Staunton Public Library; concludes with pool party

Crystal Graham
aew
Sports

Tony Khan seems to acknowledge AEW ‘Double or Nothing’ is placeholder PPV

Chris Graham
Harrisonburg Public Works Building rendering
Local

Groundbreaking planned for Harrisonburg Public Works building on June 1

Crystal Graham
firewood
Virginia

Shenandoah National Park seeks public input on planned changes to backcountry camping permits 

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy