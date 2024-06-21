Two vehicles overturn, land in ditch in fatal Amherst County crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred June 15 and claimed the life of a 62-year-old man.

Robert Mihalik, 62, of Monroe, was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries. His wife, Tina Mihalik, a passenger in his vehicle, 63, suffered serious injuries.

According to VSP, the accident occurred at 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of Elon Road and Mount Tabor Drive in Amherst County.

A Dodge Challenger driven by Mihalik had entered the intersection from Mount Tabor Drive, according to police. A second vehicle, a Lincoln Navigator was heading westbound on Elon Road and was unable to avoid striking the Challenger.

Both vehicles overturned as a result of the impact and ended up in a ditch off Elon Road.

The driver of the Navigator was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.