Two vehicles overturn, land in ditch in fatal Amherst County crash
State/National

Two vehicles overturn, land in ditch in fatal Amherst County crash

Crystal Graham
Published date:
car accident investigation police rescue
(© Wild Awake – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred June 15 and claimed the life of a 62-year-old man.

Robert Mihalik, 62, of Monroe, was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries. His wife, Tina Mihalik, a passenger in his vehicle, 63, suffered serious injuries.

According to VSP, the accident occurred at 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of Elon Road and Mount Tabor Drive in Amherst County.

A Dodge Challenger driven by Mihalik had entered the intersection from Mount Tabor Drive, according to police. A second vehicle, a Lincoln Navigator was heading westbound on Elon Road and was unable to avoid striking the Challenger.

Both vehicles overturned as a result of the impact and ended up in a ditch off Elon Road.

The driver of the Navigator was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

