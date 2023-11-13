‘Transformative shift with generative AI’: Study reveals top 10 companies, industries discussing tech

New research from DealHub reveals the top 10 companies in the U.S. discussing artificial intelligence (AI) the most in relation to sales.

DealHub analyzed the transcripts of companies’ earning calls of more than 200 companies to determine the rankings.

The number of times an AI-related phrase, including artificial intelligence, generative AI or ChatGPT was mentioned in the 10 sentences before or after a sales-related phrase, like “revenue,” “earnings,” or “quote-to-cash” determined a company’s ranking in the survey. The number was calculated as a rate per 100,000 words to distinguish an AI-Sales Index Score for each company.

“The data uncovers intriguing insights into the companies that are exploring AI in the realm of sales. As the domain of artificial intelligence evolves, we recognize that the need to feed the AI with error-free price quote information becomes exponentially more critical,” DealHub Chief Marketing Officer Gideon Thomas said.

Broadcom, a key supplier of chips for Ethernet switches, takes No. 1 with transcripts containing 223.8 instances of AI- and sales-related phrases in proximity per every 100,000 words. The company released a new chip in April 2023, the Jericho3-AI, which wires supercomputers together for AI work.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is No. 2 with an AI-Sales Index Score of 190.2 because, for every 100,000 words, there was an AI-related phrase within 10 sentences before or after a sales-related phrase on 190.2 occasions. AMD specializes in manufacturing semiconductor devices used in computer processing, and recently announced its plan to launch a new AI chip later this year, the MI300.

No. 3 is NVIDIA with analysis showing that for every 100,000 words in its earnings call transcripts, there were 160.8 AI-related phrases. The company is no stranger to AI, having created chips in the past decade that perform AI tasks such as facial recognition. Competitors include AMD and Broadcom.

Thomson Reuters holds the fourth position with an AI-Sales Index Score of 159.3. By incorporating AI applications, including machine learning, the company ensures the provision of reliable data across the news, media, tax, accounting and legal sectors. The company’s use of AI significantly enhances operational efficiency.

At No. 5 is Intuit, a global technology platform that helps simplify finances for businesses, with an AI-Sales Index Score of 153.8. Intuit recently launched a generative AI-powered financial assistance to provide personalized recommendations to users.

Salesforce is No. 6, followed by Google’s parent company, Alphabet, S&P Global, NetEase and Adobe.

The industry of each company was also analyzed in the study, and conversations about AI are most prevalent in the computer and technology sector, which has an AI-Sales Index Score of 43.6. The business services sector is No. 2 with an AI-Sales Index Score of 39.3, followed by the industrial sector with 19.2, the industrial products sector, with 13.8 and consumer staples with a score of 8.6.

“We are experiencing a transformative shift with generative AI. Customer expectations are changing, and businesses now have the opportunity to leverage AI to drive customer connection at scale,” HubSpot CEO Yamini Rangan said. The tech giant recently unveiled a suite of new AI-powered capabilities known as HubSpot AI, along with a new Sales Hub.

According to EVP of Product at HubSpot Andy Pitre, the company is “taking the guesswork out of generative AI and giving all customer-facing teams across sales, marketing, and service the complete toolkit to help them accomplish even more.”

HubSpot’s 2023 State of AI Report reveals that 85 percent of sales representatives who leverage AI say it makes their prospecting efforts more effective, gives them more time to sell (79 percent) and helps build rapport faster (72 percent).

Industry titan Salesforce is delivering new CRM experiences and enabling companies to safely connect any data to build AI-powered apps with low code.

“A company’s AI strategy is only as good as its data strategy,” Parker Harris, Co-Founder and CTO of Salesforce, said. “We pioneered the metadata framework nearly 25 years ago to seamlessly bridge data across applications. It’s the connective tissue that fuels innovation. Now, with Data Cloud and Einstein AI native on the Einstein 1 Platform, companies can easily create AI-powered apps and workflows that supercharge productivity, reduce costs, and deliver amazing customer experiences.”