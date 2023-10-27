Traffic alert: Left lane of eastbound I-64 near Waynesboro to close Monday night

The left lane of eastbound Interstate 64 between mile markers 93 and 94 near Waynesboro will close at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, for sinkhole repairs.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will repair a sinkhole in the median and left shoulder near mile marker 93.75, eastbound in Augusta County. The site is between exit 94 (Waynesboro) at Route 340 in the Waynesboro area and exit 91 (Fishersville/Stuarts Draft) at Route 285/Route 608.

The eastbound left lane of I-64 will be closed between mile markers 93 and 94, and is anticipated to remain closed until the sinkhole repairs are complete. Ongoing lane closures may be necessary depending on the size, shape and location of the sinkhole.

VDOT routine maintenance work discovered the sinkhole on Tuesday, October 24, and crews have monitored the hole until repairs could be made. Initial measurements of the hole show it is approximately seven feet long, three feet wide and 10 feet deep.

Sinkhole repairs include excavating the hole to determine its size and the stability of the surrounding ground before back-filling it and repairing the surrounding roadway.

All work is weather permitting.