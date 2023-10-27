Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Traffic alert: Left lane of eastbound I-64 near Waynesboro to close Monday night
Government, Local

Traffic alert: Left lane of eastbound I-64 near Waynesboro to close Monday night

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

The left lane of eastbound Interstate 64 between mile markers 93 and 94 near Waynesboro will close at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, for sinkhole repairs.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will repair a sinkhole in the median and left shoulder near mile marker 93.75, eastbound in Augusta County. The site is between exit 94 (Waynesboro) at Route 340 in the Waynesboro area and exit 91 (Fishersville/Stuarts Draft) at Route 285/Route 608.

The eastbound left lane of I-64 will be closed between mile markers 93 and 94, and is anticipated to remain closed until the sinkhole repairs are complete. Ongoing lane closures may be necessary depending on the size, shape and location of the sinkhole.

VDOT routine maintenance work discovered the sinkhole on Tuesday, October 24, and crews have monitored the hole until repairs could be made. Initial measurements of the hole show it is approximately seven feet long, three feet wide and 10 feet deep.

Sinkhole repairs include excavating the hole to determine its size and the stability of the surrounding ground before back-filling it and repairing the surrounding roadway.

All work is weather permitting.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

In Depth

1 Virginia Basketball Preview: Reece Beekman is back, which means, this UVA team is loaded
2 Jeff Fife stepping down as Waynesboro Y executive director: Big loss for Y, Waynesboro
3 Virginia prison escapee Naseem Roulack captured by U.S. Marshals, Fairfax County Police
4 Expert: Virginia earthquakes classified as swarm; ‘much larger earthquake’ possible
5 Valley ASAP program appears to be in disarray, court appointments in limbo

Latest News

mason pickett
Local, Police, Politics

Sign guy who defended Waynesboro vice mayor with double-bird jailed on assault conviction

Chris Graham
fire firefighter department smoke
Police, Virginia

Madison County wildfire 10 percent contained; smoke visible in several counties

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Forestry is responding to a wildfire in Madison County near Syria.

billy wagner
Baseball, Sports

Miller School coach, future Hall of Famer Billy Wagner honored by Richmond Flying Squirrels

Chris Graham

Billy Wagner, borderline Hall of Fame relief pitcher, now 10-year baseball coach at Miller School in Albemarle County, is the recipient of the 2023 Paul Keyes RBI Award, the Richmond Flying Squirrels announced this week.

us politics congress
Government, Politics, U.S. & World

Rep. Spanberger poll reveals 95% of Virginians support ban on congressional stock trading

Rebecca Barnabi
soccer
Sports

Women’s Soccer: Virginia closes regular season with emphatic 4-0 win at Syracuse

Chris Graham
missing
Police, Virginia

Missing person alert: Prince William County police searching for missing Woodbridge man

Chris Graham
Arts & Culture, Local

Author of books about Wildlife Center patients continues tour for “Bailey the Bear Needs Help!”

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy