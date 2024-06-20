Traffic alert: Bridge replacement work will close portion of Route 613 in Rockingham County

A portion of Route 613 (North Mountain Road) in Rockingham County will be closed to through traffic for approximately one week starting Monday, June 24, 2024.
The closure between Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) and Route 881 (Orchard Drive) will allow the Virginia Department of Transportation to replace the bridge over Tusing Run with a box culvert.
Detour will be as follows:
- Traveling south on Route 259 for 3 miles, turn left onto Route 617 (Spar Mine Road) for 2.6 miles, turn left onto Route 42 (North Main Street, Timberville), turn immediate left onto Route 881, drive 3.1 miles then turn left onto Route 613.
- Traveling north on Route 613, turn right onto Route 881 for 3.8 miles, turn right onto Route 42, turn immediate right onto Route 617, drive 2.6 miles then turn right onto Route 259.