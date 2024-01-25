Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Top chef: Restaurant professionals mentor children in 4-H cooking competition
Arts & Culture, Local

Top chef: Restaurant professionals mentor children in 4-H cooking competition

Crystal Graham
Published date:
4H food frenzy event
Orchard Creek Executive Chef Emanuel May works with children at a 4-H Educational Camp in Appomattox last weekend. (Photos courtesy Stacey Johnson, 4-H)

A cooking challenge took place last weekend at the 4-H Educational Center in Appomattox where food professionals from Virginia and Maryland worked with children, ages 9 to 18, in a competition similar to the “Top Chef” or “Chopped Junior” TV programs.

Chefs from Orchard Creek, Wintergreen and others mentored the children in safe food preparation practices and oversaw the weekend Food Frenzy Expo event.

“I was honored to have been asked to participate in the Food Frenzy,” said Emanuel May, executive chef at The Creek, the restaurant at the Orchard Creek golf course in Waynesboro. “I enjoyed the opportunity to share my knowledge with the students and mentor them as they learned important skills such as time management, cutting skills, kitchen safety and how to work as a team.”

On Saturday, the campers were divided into teams and planned a dish based on a main ingredient drawn from a hat. The only requirement was that the dish must be able to be served as a one bite in a plastic ramekin. The team brainstormed together on what they would cook and put together an outline for a short presentation to give when they introduced their dish.

The volunteer chefs helped guide the children through the creative process and offered suggestions to improve their recipes.

On Sunday, each team had a designated station where the children had two hours to make their dish and portion it into the ramekins. The chefs served as mentors and helped the children with safety. The participants were under a strict timeline to finish their dishes.

“The 4-H team that put this event together did a wonderful job,” May said. “It was very fulfilling to watch the kids participate in the process and work on public speaking through their presentations.”

4H food frenzy chefs

Friendship and fruitcake: How tradition has kept two buddies connected for nearly two decades

Expand your palate: Orchard Creek offers food and fun for members and non-members

Orchard Creek junior golfers perform well in weekend 54-hole tournament

At Orchard Creek, clean ingredient culture starts with basics like butter

Laurie’s Chocolates comes full circle in Staunton with popularity of ‘Harry Potter’

New ghost kitchen serves breakfast to the ‘Boro

Restaurant group serving up ‘out of this world’ food from Waynesboro ghost kitchen

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County 6 vote to fund appeal of defeat in Freedom of Information Act case
2 Nelson County Middle School students fall ill after eating Skittles
3 Sexist, racist messages on employee Facebook page part of hostile work environment at SHD
4 Waynesboro man charged in fatal accident that killed pedestrian on I-81
5 Grand jury issues indictment in shooting death of Virginia service dog

Latest News

baseball
Baseball, Sports

Mary Baldwin University Baseball will now call Shifflett Field in Grottoes home

Chris Graham
uva taine murray ncst
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: Virginia’s Taine Murray didn’t just come out of nowhere

Scott German

Taine Murray’s heroics off the bench Wednesday for Virginia may have caught many by surprise. 

valuables in vehicle
Cops & Courts, Local

Two Augusta County neighborhoods are victim of overnight thefts from multiple vehicles

Crystal Graham

The Glen Burnie and Spring Lakes neighborhoods in Augusta County have been the site of multiple thefts from parked vehicles over the past few days.

china
Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation seeks to prevent U.S. taxpayer funding of projects involving forced labor

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia augusta county staunton waynesboro
Local, Politics

The judge was clear in Augusta County FOIA case: ‘I am ordering compliance’

Chris Graham
group therapy
Health, Schools, Virginia

‘Compassion has to come first’: Psychologist speaks at Mary Washington on student mental health

Rebecca Barnabi
happy dog on leash
Local, Politics

Amendments to Augusta County animal control ordinance fail to address concerns

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status