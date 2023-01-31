Tony Khan is hotshot booking another new talent to lose in his AEW debut

Another guy with decent name value, Timothy Thatcher, is set to debut in AEW this week, and because of who he is working with, he is clearly being booked to lose.

Why does Tony Khan keep doing this to his new signees?

The old axiom that you never get a second chance to make a first impression apparently doesn’t apply to Khan’s booking style, which is to hotshot everything to death, for lack of any kind of meaningful build that makes wins and losses mean something.

Yes, Thatcher-Bryan Danielson will be a helluva match on Wednesday’s “Dynamite,” but with Danielson needing the win to keep on pace for his scheduled AEW world title match with Maxwell Jacob Friedman at “Revolution” in March, our first impression of Thatcher in AEW will be of him losing.

Khan does this over and over and over, and then can’t figure out why nobody gets over.

The AEW roster is bloated with talents who had their chance at momentum cut off with debuts that had them taking the fall.

The way to go is the way of the old school: when you bring a new talent in, bring them in slowly.

Get the new guy some wins against enhancement talents, then the lower midcard, etc., working up the ladder.

Wins and losses need to mean something more than the won-loss records on the show graphics that Khan seems to think makes his AEW more like a real sport than WWE.

And, no, following this L up by booking Thatcher to a bunch of meaningless wins on the YouTube shows the next few weeks will not repair that bad first impression.

And as it stands, Danielson isn’t getting much out of this deal, either.

Danielson is going to get a win over Thatcher on Wednesday night that will mean almost nothing to an AEW audience that at best knows Thatcher’s name and reputation, but probably hasn’t seen him.

Big whoop.

The rest of the show