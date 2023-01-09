Menu
news through artists eyes poetry and photography illustrate unequal rights war and pandemic
Local

Through artists’ eyes: poetry and photography illustrate unequal rights, war and pandemic

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Photo: New Dominion Bookshop

In her third book of poetry, Caroline Brae’s “Come What May” takes readers on a journey to revisit a time and place of parallels.

Through the eyes of artists, readers will experience the trials and tribulations of unequal rights, war and a pandemic.

Inspired by R. Daniel Brown’s photographs, a book reading and talk will be held March 4, from 4 to 5 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville. Brae and special guest Patsy Asuncion will read from “Come What May,” and Brown will talk about his photography in the book.

The event is free and open to the public.

Brae recently returned home to the Shenandoah Valley after 25 years of teaching high school, according to a press release. She has also been a pianist, singer/songwriter, dancer, choreographer and photographer.

Brown is from Florida but moved to Staunton after he retired from a 40-year career as an architect. He now pursues his passions for history, photography and travel. He previously collaborated with Brae in her second book, “When Grey Turns Blue.

New Dominion Bookshop is at 404 E. Main Street, Charlottesville.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

