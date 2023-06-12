The war on opioids: Virginia to receive up to $365.6m from drug makers and pharmacies

The Commonwealth will receive up to approximately $365.6 million in the next 15 years in opioid agreements from drug makers Teva and Allergan, and pharmacies CVS and Walgreens.

Funds are expected to begin flowing to state and local governments by the end of 2023 in the fight with the nation’s opioid crisis.

“This milestone settlement with two major drug makers and two major pharmacies has been a long time coming,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts on our communities and lives this money will have across Virginia.”

According to the settlements, Teva’s opioid business must comply with stringent injunctive relief that will prevent all opioid marketing and ensure systems are in place to prevent drug misuse. Allergan is required to stop selling opioids for the next 10 years.

CVS and Walgreens agreed to injunctive relief that requires the pharmacies to monitor, report and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions. The injunctive relief will help ensure a crisis like this does not happen again in the United States.

A final agreement with Walmart is anticipated in the coming weeks, as well as other settlements that are pending at this time. Virginia’s share of national investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry over the opioid crisis is nearly $1 billion.