Tennessee man wanted for Jan. 6 crimes convicted in conspiracy to murder FBI agents
U.S. & World News

Tennessee man wanted for Jan. 6 crimes convicted in conspiracy to murder FBI agents

Chris Graham
Published date:
fbi jan. 6 capitol insurrection
(© Gallagher Photography – Shutterstock)

A Tennessee man awaiting trial for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection was convicted on Wednesday for his role in a conspiracy to murder FBI agents.

Edward Kelley, 35, of Maryville, Tenn., was convicted following a three-day trial in the Eastern District of Tennessee of conspiracy to murder federal employees, solicitation to commit a crime of violence, and influencing a federal official by threat.

The evidence presented at trial established that Kelley — while awaiting trial for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach — developed a plan to murder law enforcement, including FBI agents and employees. The proof showed that Kelley developed a “kill list” of FBI agents and others who participated in the investigation into his conduct on Jan. 6 and that Kelley distributed this list — along with videos containing images of certain FBI employees identified on the list — to a co-conspirator as part of his “mission.”

A cooperating defendant, who previously pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy, testified that he and Kelley planned attacks on the Knoxville FBI Field Office using car bombs and incendiary devices appended to drones.

The man also testified that the conspirators strategized about assassinating FBI employees in their homes and in public places such as movie theaters.

At trial, prosecutors introduced recordings of the defendant calling for the development of a “course of action” related to his plan. In one such recording, the defendant gave the instructions to, among other things, “start it,” “attack,” and “take out their office” in the event of his arrest.  Kelley was recorded stating: “Every hit has to hurt. Every hit has to hurt.”

Kelley is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7, 2025, and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

