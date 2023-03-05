Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news teen charged with second degree murder in shooting at charlottesville supermarket
Local

Teen charged with second-degree murder in shooting at Charlottesville supermarket

Chris Graham
Published:
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

A 17-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting at a Charlottesville supermarket on Saturday.

Justice Kilel, 20, of Gordonsville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:05 p.m. shooting, according to Charlottesville Police.

Kilel, according to police, was at Sunshine Supermarket on Cherry Avenue purchasing an item when two individuals walked in and assaulted him. During the altercation, two of the individuals involved fired shots.

The suspect, 17, who was admitted to UVA Medical Center, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Since the suspect is a juvenile, CPD will not be releasing a name.

The second suspect was located at an apartment complex in Albemarle County. He has been identified as 19-year-old Nasier McGhee.

McGhee has been charged with one count of malicious wounding.

Investigators believe that this incident was part of an ongoing dispute between the suspects and the victim.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

Thomas Jefferson UVA
Local

Bert Ellis offers ‘apology’ for insults of UVA board, administrators revealed in texts

Chris Graham
volunteer group
U.S./World

Adult summer service opportunities to address environment, disaster response, more

Crystal Graham

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, is offering two short-term summer service opportunities for U.S. adults 18 and older.

department of defense
Perspectives

It is long past time to really pare down the Department of Defense budget

Tom H. Hastings

Here we are in yet another crisis of our own making (well, made by the people we freely elected), the debt ceiling debacle. At the actual nut of the problem is the military budget. 

climate change
Perspectives

Climate News Roundup: Sixth warmest January on record in Lower 48

Earl Zimmerman
powerball virginia lottery
Virginia

Who wants to be a multi-millionaire? $161 Powerball winning ticket sold in Virginia

Crystal Graham
biscuit run
Local

Albemarle County to begin first phase of work on Biscuit Run Park next week

Chris Graham
survey
Perspectives

Is it really bad for the planet to upgrade my phone every two years?

EarthTalk

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy