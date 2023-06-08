Countries
Virginia

Suspect in VCU Medical Center shooting charged with first-degree murder

Chris Graham
Published date:
The suspect in the May 10 homicide that occurred in VCU Medical Center has been indicted.

Christopher Boisseau, 24, of Henrico, has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, on top of a charge filed last month for maliciously discharging a firearm in an occupied building.

Boisseau and a co-worker, Ty’Quan White, 25, got into an altercation in a stairwell that led to the shooting shortly after midnight on May 10, according to police.

White received treatment but succumbed to his injury.

There were no other injuries.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call RPD Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

