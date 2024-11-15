Countries
Home Suspect charged with murder in Richmond Justice Center shooting
Virginia News

Suspect charged with murder in Richmond Justice Center shooting

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Naim Crews Jr charged in Richmond Justice Center murder
Naim Crews Jr., submitted RPD

A grand jury has indicted the suspect in a homicide last week in the parking lot of the Richmond Justice Center.

Naim Crews, Jr., 28, of Richmond, has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The grand jury returned the indictment on Wednesday.

According to police, just after noon on Monday, Nov. 4, a Richmond Police Department detective was in the parking lot of the Richmond Justice Center, located in the 1700 block of Fairfield Way, walking toward the building.

The detective heard a gunshot nearby and investigated.

In the parking lot near the road, the detective found an adult male, Timothy Ward, 34, of Henrico County, down and unresponsive. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews was arrested by RPD officers later that same day in the Fairmount neighborhood for a shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike that occurred the previous afternoon. Crews was charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the incident on Mechanicsville Turnpike and has been in custody since his arrest on Nov. 4.

Following an investigation, Crews was identified as a person of interest in the homicide of Ward.

Anyone with further information about these incidents is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

