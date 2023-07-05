Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newssupercharged immune cells uva to offer outpatient cutting edge cancer treatment
Local

Supercharged immune cells: UVA to offer outpatient cutting-edge cancer treatment

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© spotmatikphoto – stock.adobe.com)

UVA Cancer’s CAR T-cell therapy is a cutting-edge type of cancer treatment which supercharges immune cells to better destroy cancer cells.

In July, select adult outpatients at UVA Cancer Center will receive treatment without having to stay in the hospital.

Evaluations by UVA Cancer Center’s treatment team reveal that certain patients are able to receive chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy as outpatients in the infusion center at UVA Health’s Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center.

According to Dr. Indumathy Varadarajan, a UVA oncologist leading the program, the outpatient treatment option means patients can receive care in a more comfortable setting.

“As outpatients, they can receive additional support from family and loved ones, have the food and drink of their choice and yet receive the same medical care they would if they were in the hospital,” Varadarajan said.

A small number of white blood cells called T cells, either from the patient’s blood or a donor’s blood, are extracted with CAR T-cell therapy, then genetically modified to kill cancer. Modified T cells are infused back into the patient, the cells replicate and become a vast army of cancer killers. CAR T-cell therapy is used to battle blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

Patients who would like to learn more about outpatient CAR T-cell therapy should call 434-310-0825.

UVA Cancer Center’s top researchers continue to explore CAR T-cell therapy’s potential. UVA recently launched the world’s first Focused Ultrasound Cancer Immunotherapy Center to open new fronts in the war against different forms of cancer, from breast cancer to brain tumors.

A primary mission of UVA Cancer Center is to find new and better ways to deliver the most advanced cancer care. The center is one of only 54 in the United States designated as a comprehensive cancer center by the National Cancer Institute.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia state trooper suffers serious injuries after being struck on Interstate 81
2 Environmental groups continue to fight Mountain Valley Pipeline: ‘Too dangerous not to’
3 Not-so-wild Baltimore Orioles trade idea: A package of prospects for Juan Soto
4 Virginia gets commitment from four-star Christian Bliss: Suddenly crowded at point guard
5 Page County man arrested, charged in connection to June 29 fire at Gabe’s Department Store

Latest News

police fire rescue on scene
Virginia

Harley-Davidson driver dead in one-vehicle crash in Craig County

Chris Graham
charlottesville
Local

Another city manager stepping down in Charlottesville: This makes six in the past five years

Chris Graham

It doesn’t seem that anybody wants to be the city manager in Charlottesville, which is cycling through another candidate post-Aug. 11-12, 2017.

student loan relief
Columns + Op/Eds, U.S. + World

Give us a break: Recessions, student loan debt and the Supreme Court’s decision

Rebecca Barnabi

When the Great Recession hit in 2008, I had finally obtained a part-time position at The Free Lance-Star newspaper in Fredericksburg.

road closed
Virginia

Traffic alert: Six-miles of Route 649 to close to through traffic in Warren County

Rebecca Barnabi
brian o'connor college world series
Sports

UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor elected to ABCA Hall of Fame

Chris Graham
virginia state police rockingham county
Local

Virginia state trooper suffers serious injuries after being struck on Interstate 81

Chris Graham
dylan mulvaney
Business, Columns + Op/Eds, Culture, U.S. + World

Dylan Mulvaney on Bud Light controversy: ‘Supporting trans people, it shouldn’t be political’

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy