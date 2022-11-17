Suffolk: Police lead search for missing 16-year-old boy

The Suffolk Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old juvenile.

Jackson Lindsey was last seen at his residence in the 500 block of Little Fork Road in Suffolk at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is very out of character for Lindsey, according to police, and his family is deeply concerned.

Lindsey was last seen wearing a burgundy/maroon hoodie, dark jeans, and light gray vans with white soles.

If you have any information on Jackson’s whereabouts, contact the Suffolk Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center, at 757-923-2350, option 8.