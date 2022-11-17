Menu
news suffolk police lead search for missing 16 year old boy
Local/Virginia

Suffolk: Police lead search for missing 16-year-old boy

Chris Graham
Published:
jackson lindsey
Image: The Aware Foundation

The Suffolk Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old juvenile.

Jackson Lindsey was last seen at his residence in the 500 block of Little Fork Road in Suffolk at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is very out of character for Lindsey, according to police, and his family is deeply concerned.

Lindsey was last seen wearing a burgundy/maroon hoodie, dark jeans, and light gray vans with white soles.

If you have any information on Jackson’s whereabouts, contact the Suffolk Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center, at 757-923-2350, option 8.

 

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

