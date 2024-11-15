Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Health District: Stray cat tests positive for the rabies in Augusta County
Local News

Health District: Stray cat tests positive for the rabies in Augusta County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Rabies in Augusta County
(© Nitiphol – stock.adobe.com)

A stray cat found in Augusta County tested positive for the rabies virus, according to officials with the Central Shenandoah Health District.

The stray cat no longer poses a threat to the public, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The cat was found in the Fordwick Lane area of Craigsville. No photo was included with the notice.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It is almost always fatal, unless preventive treatment is administered before symptoms develop.

Exposure may include a bite, scratch or contact with saliva by an open wound or eyes, nose or mouth. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

Residents in Craigsville who may have had any exposure to a stray cat in this general vicinity in the days leading up to Nov. 10 should contact the Staunton-Augusta Health Department at (540) 332-7830.

Rabies prevention guidelines

  • Vaccinate your pet
  • Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department
  • Enjoy wildlife from a distance-do not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises

For more information, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s Rabies Control page.

For related stories, search “rabies” on Augusta Free Press.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 UVA Football: Tony Muskett has to be the starter at QB going forward, doesn’t he?
2 UVA Basketball: I was ready to write this team’s obituary; now I’m writing psalms
3 Staunton mayor requests closed meeting to discuss performance of city manager
4 Waynesboro: Lorie Strother to be a voice for the East side in new role as Council member
5 Harrisonburg: A mental health crisis is among top five emergency calls to police

Latest News

tony muskett
Football

UVA Football: Tony Muskett has to be the starter at QB going forward, doesn’t he?

Chris Graham
ben cline
Politics

Ben Cline defeated in bid to take control of Republican Study Committee

Chris Graham

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline came up short on Friday in his bid to become the next chairman of the Republican Study Committee.

richmond virginia
Virginia News

Chesterfield County: Super Radiator Coils announces $22M expansion

Chris Graham

Super Radiator Coils announced this week that it plans to invest $22 million to expand its manufacturing operations in Chesterfield County.

cyber bullying
Politics

Mark Warner raises issue with Steam, the gaming platform full of Nazis

Chris Graham
uva football
Football

Live Coverage: #8 Notre Dame pummels turnover-prone UVA, 35-14

Chris Graham
car accident investigation police rescue
Virginia News

State Police: One dead, two injured in wrong-way accident overnight on Interstate 95

Crystal Graham
police knocking on door
Local News

Harrisonburg: A mental health crisis is among top five emergency calls to police

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status