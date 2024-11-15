Health District: Stray cat tests positive for the rabies in Augusta County

A stray cat found in Augusta County tested positive for the rabies virus, according to officials with the Central Shenandoah Health District.

The stray cat no longer poses a threat to the public, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The cat was found in the Fordwick Lane area of Craigsville. No photo was included with the notice.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It is almost always fatal, unless preventive treatment is administered before symptoms develop.

Exposure may include a bite, scratch or contact with saliva by an open wound or eyes, nose or mouth. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

Residents in Craigsville who may have had any exposure to a stray cat in this general vicinity in the days leading up to Nov. 10 should contact the Staunton-Augusta Health Department at (540) 332-7830.

Rabies prevention guidelines

Vaccinate your pet

Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department

Enjoy wildlife from a distance-do not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises

For more information, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s Rabies Control page.

