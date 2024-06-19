Staunton Police Department implements dispatch system for emergency calls in the city

The Staunton Police Department implemented a Medical Priority Dispatch System, or MPDS, last week for emergency and non-emergency calls in the city.

The system will enable dispatchers to assess each emergency medical situation with an onscreen display that will display a series of questions that may be asked of the caller. Each question is built on the response to the previous question. The goal is to gather a better assessment of the patient’s condition.

The system follows internationally recognized standards and provides universal, consistent care and service to every caller.

It will also help the dispatcher gather critical emergency call information for responders while they are enroute to the location, identify life-threatening situations where additional resources may be needed, safely prioritize calls for appropriate and fast response, and, provide “zero minute” dispatch life support using pre-arrival and post-dispatch instructions.

The Staunton Police Department’s Dispatch Center staffs 12 full-time and three part-time dispatchers. In 2023, the dispatch center took approximately 14,000 emergency (911) calls and 35,000 non-emergency calls.