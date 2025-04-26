One person was transported to UVA Health following a shooting on Gray Avenue in Staunton Friday night.

According to a release from the Staunton Police Department, the shooting took place at 10:21 p.m. in the 100 block of Gray Avenue.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police day this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842.