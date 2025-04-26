Home Staunton: One injured in Gray Avenue shooting, victim sent to UVA Health
Staunton: One injured in Gray Avenue shooting, victim sent to UVA Health

Crystal Graham
Published date:
One person was transported to UVA Health following a shooting on Gray Avenue in Staunton Friday night.

According to a release from the Staunton Police Department, the shooting took place at 10:21 p.m. in the 100 block of Gray Avenue.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police day this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

