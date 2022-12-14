Menu
news staunton man charged on sodomy aggravated sexual battery involving child
News & Views

Staunton man charged on sodomy, aggravated sexual battery involving child

Chris Graham
Published:
austin wood
Austin Wood. Photo: Staunton Police

A Staunton man is in custody on child sexual assault charges.

Austin W. Wood, 24, was arrested on Dec. 9 and charged with one count of sodomy of a child, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor by a custodian.

The victim is under the age of 13, according to Staunton Police.

The offenses occurred in the City of Staunton in November and December.

Wood is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

