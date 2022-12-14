Staunton man charged on sodomy, aggravated sexual battery involving child

A Staunton man is in custody on child sexual assault charges.

Austin W. Wood, 24, was arrested on Dec. 9 and charged with one count of sodomy of a child, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor by a custodian.

The victim is under the age of 13, according to Staunton Police.

The offenses occurred in the City of Staunton in November and December.

Wood is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017