Staunton man breaks into home, pulls fire alarm, assaults individual with fire extinguisher

A Staunton man allegedly broke into a Fishersville residence on Pinnacle Drive, pulled a fire alarm inside the building and sprayed an individual with a fire extinguisher before threatening to jump from a fourth story window.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Augusta County Fire and Rescue negotiated with the male for approximately one hour before taking him into custody.

David Andrew Bell, 62, has been arrested and charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors.

Bell is being held in Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

The charges against Bell include: