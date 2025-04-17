Home Staunton: Local Democrats schedule follow-up protest rally, this one focused on Ben Cline
Staunton: Local Democrats schedule follow-up protest rally, this one focused on Ben Cline

staunton rally16
The scene outside the Augusta County Courthouse at the Hands Off! protest April 5 rally. Photo: Chris Graham/AFP

Congress is on vacation, on your dime, meaning, Ben Cline has no excuse to not be holding a town hall somewhere in the far-flung Sixth District.

He’s not, but he has no excuse.

Local Democrats are going to do their part to shame him into doing … something.

A rally is scheduled for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the Augusta County Courthouse in Downtown Staunton to highlight Cline’s absence from the Sixth District.

donald trump ben cline pic
Ben Cline: © lev radin/Shutterstock; Donald Trump: © bella1105/Shutterstock

You’d think he’d want to at least have a town hall like his buddy Marjorie Taylor Greene, who used her town hall this week to have local police in her Northwest Georgia district tase and otherwise brutalize several people who challenged her on anything.

There are no doubt police forces up and down the Interstate 81 corridor with officers ready and willing to fill a coffee mug with some leftist tears.

At the least, we know there’s one in Staunton that winks and nods at local neo-Nazis who come within a few inches of creating a mass tragedy.

In the case of Cline, all he’s guilty of is being a scared-of-his-own shadow MAGA dullard whose main contribution to society is repeating Trump/Musk talking points.

He’s not even good at the repeating Trump/Musk talking points thing, honestly.

So, the vitals:

  • Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
  • Augusta County Courthouse, Staunton
  • Bring signs. Be creative.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

