Congress is on vacation, on your dime, meaning, Ben Cline has no excuse to not be holding a town hall somewhere in the far-flung Sixth District.

He’s not, but he has no excuse.

Local Democrats are going to do their part to shame him into doing … something.

A rally is scheduled for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the Augusta County Courthouse in Downtown Staunton to highlight Cline’s absence from the Sixth District.

You’d think he’d want to at least have a town hall like his buddy Marjorie Taylor Greene, who used her town hall this week to have local police in her Northwest Georgia district tase and otherwise brutalize several people who challenged her on anything.

There are no doubt police forces up and down the Interstate 81 corridor with officers ready and willing to fill a coffee mug with some leftist tears.

At the least, we know there’s one in Staunton that winks and nods at local neo-Nazis who come within a few inches of creating a mass tragedy.

In the case of Cline, all he’s guilty of is being a scared-of-his-own shadow MAGA dullard whose main contribution to society is repeating Trump/Musk talking points.

He’s not even good at the repeating Trump/Musk talking points thing, honestly.

So, the vitals: