Home Staunton: Lane, exit-ramp closures necessary on southbound I-81 until August
Local

Staunton: Lane, exit-ramp closures necessary on southbound I-81 until August

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
interstate 81 i-81
Photo: © Eli Wilson/Wirestock/stock.adobe.com

Overnight lane and exit-ramp closures are scheduled along southbound Interstate 81 during the last two weeks of July 2025 in the Staunton area.

The traffic restrictions will allow crews to place beams for bridge widening at two locations.

Tuesday through Thursday nights, July 22 to 24:

The right lane of southbound I-81 will be closed each night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. near mile marker 221 for bridge-beam placement over the ramp to eastbound I-64.
The ramp from southbound I-81 to eastbound I-64 at exit 221 will be closed each night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for bridge-beam placement over the ramp.
Southbound I-81 motorists who need to access eastbound I-64 will detour south to exit 220. Follow Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) north and take the first exit onto Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway). At the end of the exit ramp, turn left at the traffic signal and then take an immediate right onto Route 262 south to return to I-81. Follow northbound I-81 to return to the I-64 junction at exit 221.
The ramp from Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) onto southbound I-81 will also be closed each night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 250 motorists who need to access southbound I-81 will detour to northbound I-81 and take exit 225. At the end of the exit ramp, turn left onto Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) and then take an immediate left onto the ramp for southbound I-81.

Wednesday and Thursday nights, July 30 and 31, the left lane of southbound I-81 will be closed each night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. near mile marker 225 for bridge-beam placement over Lewis Creek.

Digital message signs will advise motorists of the closures and detours.

All work is weather permitting and the schedule is subject to change.

Contractors are widening five bridges as part of a project to add a third northbound and southbound lane to I-81 between exit 221 (I-64 interchange) and exit 225 (Route 262 north). The Staunton-area widening is part of the Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Program (CIP).

The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) in March 2023 awarded a $101 million design-build contract to Kokosing Construction Company Inc. of Westerville, Ohio. Completion is scheduled for summer 2027. Additional information about the I-81 Staunton-area widening is on the VDOT project page.

The nearly $4 billion CIP includes 65 construction projects plus operational improvements along I-81 in Virginia to enhance safety, reduce congestion, and unlock the region for further economic growth. Find out more at Improve81.org. The website includes interactive maps, videos and podcasts, and details about upcoming and current projects.

Other major I-81 CIP projects in the VDOT Staunton District include:
Weyers Cave-area truck-climbing lanes (under construction)
Strasburg-area southbound widening (under construction)
Harrisonburg-area widening (construction starts in 2026)
Winchester-area widening (construction starts in 2028)

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
3 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
4 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

pete buttigieg
Politics, U.S. & World

MAGA newspaper alleges Pete Buttigieg delayed upgrades to pursue DEI initiatives

Rebecca Barnabi
police lights at night
Local, Public Safety

Charlottesville man in custody after fleeing traffic stop, providing cops with false info

Crystal Graham

A Charlottesville man in in custody after he fled a traffic stop in Albemarle County on Sunday leading to a short pursuit on Richmond Road.

interstate 495 four-vehicle crash fatal VSP
Public Safety, Virginia

Fairfax County: Four-vehicle crash on I-495 claims one life, shuts down lanes

Crystal Graham

One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County this afternoon just after 3 p.m.

donald trump tulsi gabbard
Politics, U.S. & World

Trump flunky playing distraction game on Epstein with Russia-hoax hoax

Chris Graham
Kevin Ross and Alejandro Circelli The Box Staunton
Arts, Local

Two entrepreneurs look to revive nightlife in Staunton with launch of The Box

Crystal Graham
ben cline
Politics, U.S. & World

Ben Cline touts meaningless award from do-nothing MAGA group

Chris Graham
Local

Harrisonburg: SPCA, PetSmart partner for National Adoption Week through Friday

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status