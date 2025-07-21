Staunton: Lane, exit-ramp closures necessary on southbound I-81 until August

Overnight lane and exit-ramp closures are scheduled along southbound Interstate 81 during the last two weeks of July 2025 in the Staunton area.

The traffic restrictions will allow crews to place beams for bridge widening at two locations.

Tuesday through Thursday nights, July 22 to 24:

The right lane of southbound I-81 will be closed each night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. near mile marker 221 for bridge-beam placement over the ramp to eastbound I-64.

The ramp from southbound I-81 to eastbound I-64 at exit 221 will be closed each night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for bridge-beam placement over the ramp.

Southbound I-81 motorists who need to access eastbound I-64 will detour south to exit 220. Follow Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) north and take the first exit onto Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway). At the end of the exit ramp, turn left at the traffic signal and then take an immediate right onto Route 262 south to return to I-81. Follow northbound I-81 to return to the I-64 junction at exit 221.

The ramp from Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) onto southbound I-81 will also be closed each night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 250 motorists who need to access southbound I-81 will detour to northbound I-81 and take exit 225. At the end of the exit ramp, turn left onto Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) and then take an immediate left onto the ramp for southbound I-81.

Wednesday and Thursday nights, July 30 and 31, the left lane of southbound I-81 will be closed each night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. near mile marker 225 for bridge-beam placement over Lewis Creek.

Digital message signs will advise motorists of the closures and detours.

All work is weather permitting and the schedule is subject to change.

Contractors are widening five bridges as part of a project to add a third northbound and southbound lane to I-81 between exit 221 (I-64 interchange) and exit 225 (Route 262 north). The Staunton-area widening is part of the Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Program (CIP).

The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) in March 2023 awarded a $101 million design-build contract to Kokosing Construction Company Inc. of Westerville, Ohio. Completion is scheduled for summer 2027. Additional information about the I-81 Staunton-area widening is on the VDOT project page.

The nearly $4 billion CIP includes 65 construction projects plus operational improvements along I-81 in Virginia to enhance safety, reduce congestion, and unlock the region for further economic growth. Find out more at Improve81.org. The website includes interactive maps, videos and podcasts, and details about upcoming and current projects.

Other major I-81 CIP projects in the VDOT Staunton District include:

Weyers Cave-area truck-climbing lanes (under construction)

Strasburg-area southbound widening (under construction)

Harrisonburg-area widening (construction starts in 2026)

Winchester-area widening (construction starts in 2028)