Staunton: Input requested on action plan to revitalize Uniontown

An Action Plan for Uniontown is in the works, but the city of Staunton seeks community input.

Uniontown stakeholders will work with a team of consultants and city officials to develop an action plan for reinvestment, to build a sense of community, to preserve history and to re-establish physical connections.

“Moving forward with a clear vision and goals for Uniontown, guided by the residents and owners, is the first step toward the revitalization of this once thriving community,” Councilmember Brad Arrowood said.

Planning began in March and will continue through July 2023 with monthly steering committee meetings of property owners, current and former residents, and key stakeholders. Participants have started to identify goals and actions to strengthen the neighborhood and address historical injustices.

Feedback from Uniontown residents and property owners is welcome, along with all city residents and anyone with an interest in Uniontown. The survey will be open through May 31, 2023.