Staunton High theater to present free performance of district-winning show ‘Three Emmelines’

Staunton High Storm Theater came in 4th place at the regional competition of the Virginia High School League at Monticello High School on Saturday.

The theater group’s performance placed first in the district competition against three other high schools held at Staunton High in early November 2024.

“It’s always a bit disappointing when you feel like your show should have sorted better, but that is the nature of judged competitions. You accept the results and move on. Scores don’t determine the real value of a show,” said Staunton High theater teacher John Fregosi, who was awarded Coach of the Year at the district competition.

Fregosi and his wife, Stacey, have written 10 stage shows for Staunton High students to perform.

The theater students performed “Three Emmelines,” a 35-minute one-act production set in 1867 with themes of female empowerment, community, family and overcoming conflict. The American Civil War is over, but not for the women of Willow Creek who must rebuild their lives without fathers, husbands and brothers. Tensions increase when a stranger comes to town and makes an offer most of the women do not want to refuse.

Saturday’s competition was against theater groups from six other high schools.

Fregosi said the group is proud of what they accomplished and excited to present a free performance at 7 p.m. of “Three Emmelines” at Staunton High on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Admission will be free.

In April 2025, Staunton High Storm Theater will present the musical “Chicago.”

