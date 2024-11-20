Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Staunton High theater to present free performance of district-winning show ‘Three Emmelines’
Arts, Culture, Travel

Staunton High theater to present free performance of district-winning show ‘Three Emmelines’

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
staunton high school theater
Staunton High School Storm performs “Three Emmelines” at the high school in rehearsal for regionals on November 16, 2024. Photos by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

Staunton High Storm Theater came in 4th place at the regional competition of the Virginia High School League at Monticello High School on Saturday.

The theater group’s performance placed first in the district competition against three other high schools held at Staunton High in early November 2024.

“It’s always a bit disappointing when you feel like your show should have sorted better, but that is the nature of judged competitions. You accept the results and move on. Scores don’t determine the real value of a show,” said Staunton High theater teacher John Fregosi, who was awarded Coach of the Year at the district competition.

Fregosi and his wife, Stacey, have written 10 stage shows for Staunton High students to perform.

The theater students performed “Three Emmelines,” a 35-minute one-act production set in 1867 with themes of female empowerment, community, family and overcoming conflict. The American Civil War is over, but not for the women of Willow Creek who must rebuild their lives without fathers, husbands and brothers. Tensions increase when a stranger comes to town and makes an offer most of the women do not want to refuse.

Saturday’s competition was against theater groups from six other high schools.

Fregosi said the group is proud of what they accomplished and excited to present a free performance at 7 p.m. of “Three Emmelines” at Staunton High on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Admission will be free.

In April 2025, Staunton High Storm Theater will present the musical “Chicago.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County pursuit of wanted man ends in eight-vehicle crash, one seriously injured
2 Local United Way closure also ends free tax prep through Valley VITA
3 UVA, Virginia Tech set for prime-time clash on Nov. 30 on ACC Network
4 Shocker: Jason Miyares passes up run for governor, going for second term as AG instead
5 Virginia Housing grant to build 10 affordable homes by 2026 with 3D construction printer

Latest News

chesapeake bay
U.S. & World News

Chesapeake Bay ‘dead zone’ near long-term average: Analysis

Chris Graham
police court law
U.S. & World News

Tennessee man wanted for Jan. 6 crimes convicted in conspiracy to murder FBI agents

Chris Graham

A Tennessee man awaiting trial for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection was convicted on Wednesday for his role in a conspiracy to murder FBI agents.

acc football
Football

ACC Football: The path to Charlotte runs through … Charlottesville?

Scott German

The path to the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 7 will weave its way through Charlottesville on Saturday. 

arrest ransom
Virginia News

Six-year sentence imposed in $4M Virginia Department of Health embezzlement scheme

Crystal Graham
police court law
Virginia Politics

Warner, Kaine accepting applications for open U.S. Attorney spots

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia map
Local News

Virginia Department of Education chooses nominees for national award from Galax, Harrisonburg

Rebecca Barnabi
jan. 6 capitol insurrection
U.S. & World News

Roanoke woman to serve 31 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status