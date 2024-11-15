Countries
Staunton High theater students earn district championship with post-American Civil War story
Arts, Culture, Travel

Staunton High theater students earn district championship with post-American Civil War story

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Staunton High School Storm performs “Three Emmelines” at the high school in rehearsal for regionals on November 16, 2024. Photos by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

Three Emmelines” is set in Willow Creek, Neb., in 1867 and provides multiple themes around female empowerment, family and overcoming challenges.

Written by Staunton High School theater teacher John Fregosi and his wife, Stacey Fregosi, Staunton High Storm Theater won the district championship on Nov. 2, at Staunton High against three other high schools in the Virginia High School League competition for Class III.

“We had a really compelling story that we wanted to tell,” John Fregosi, who was named Coach of the Year at districts, said.

Tomorrow, the theater students will perform the one-act 35-minute production at the regional competition at Monticello High School in Charlottesville at 11:15 a.m. They will compete against six other high schools.

“It’s got a lot of heart in the show,” said Fish Trella-Luedtke, a senior who portrays “Emmeline” and the widow of the town’s mayor. “A lot of people you’re meant to be drawn in and to feel for the characters on stage and what they’re going through all individually and all together as a town. It’s based on community, it’s based on individual struggles, some that some might relate to.”

According to junior Martha Jane Harrell, who portrays another “Emmeline” and received “District Actor of the Year,” students began rehearsing in summer 2024, but paused until they resumed rehearsal for the district championship in October.

“So, we just jumped right back in,” Martha Jane said. She added that the themes of the production easily translate to life in 2024 for Americans.

The Fregosis began writing the production, their 10th stage production, two years ago and rewrote the story three times.  Each version of “Three Emmelines” was completely different, including one that was a Sherlock Holmes-inspired mystery.

“The only thing they have in common is that they were called ‘Three Emmelines,'” John Fregosi said. The title seemed most appropriate for a story set in the Old West.

He gave the students credit for each connecting to their characters to tell the story.

“It’s always an honor when you’re selected to be champion,” John Fregosi said. “It says a lot for our program and our students in it.”

Stacey Fregosi said that the couple’s goal when they write a production is to present something new for students to perform on stage.

“I think it’s just because the students are really doing an amazing job of putting the heart into it and putting the emotion behind the conflicts the characters are going through,” she said of winning the district championship. Also, the story resonates now with Americans who are marginalized. “I think the message is something that people can connect with but if [the students] hadn’t done what they’re doing, it wouldn’t make a difference what kind of message you have.”

Martha Jane, one of the lesser experienced actors in the production, began performing at the end of freshman year at the high school.

Fish has acted since she was 7 years old in school and ShenanArts productions.

Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

Jav Stell, a senior, has performed in Staunton High productions since sophomore year including the Fregosis’ “Document” and “Plain and Small.” She began theater classes in her freshman year.

Jav is outlaw “Josephine Quinn,” who works for “Cooper Lawson,” a man who comes to town and creates conflict for members of the town by offering to purchase the town. “Lawson” knows that the railroad is coming through Willow Creek. Town members become divided on whether to sell.

“The rest of the show is about figuring out a way to overcome this man from Baltimore, because he isn’t going to take no for an answer,” Fish said. Her “Emmeline” disagrees with selling the town.

Fish said that winning districts “feels like everything paid off.” Cast and crew worked hard to get the show ready. “And we’re really proud of it.”

“It feels good,” Martha Jane said of winning the district championship. “We weren’t 100 percent confidant about the show and now we’ve kind of gotten it back on its feet.”

The American Civil War ended in 1865, but the women of Willow Creek are struggling to rebuild their town and their lives without their fathers, husbands and brothers. Then “Lawson” shows up to create more conflict.

If Staunton High Storm wins at regionals tomorrow, they will go on to perform at the state level.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

