We told you yesterday about the Staunton Music Festival having its $10,000 NEA grant axed because of Trump. Today, the news is that the Staunton-based Heifetz Institute, another music organization that won’t bring you the likes of Kid Rock, had a $20,000 NEA grant rescinded.

The reason: a shift in federal funding priorities, to “focus funding on projects that reflect the nation’s rich artistic heritage and creativity as prioritized by the President.”

Which is to say: Kid Rock and monster trucks.

ICYMI

As with the Staunton Music Festival, which is losing grant money that was to go toward a summer concert series, the Heifetz Institute grant was for its 2025 summer program, specifically, the non-profit’s Performance & Communication Training – which is described as an “immersive” curriculum that “empowers our young artists not just to achieve technical mastery on their instruments, but to communicate deeply and authentically with audiences through movement, speech, drama, and more – guiding them to become more confident and empathetic both on and off the stage.”

Here’s how you can help Heifetz Institute through this rough patch.

I have a feeling that we will be writing more of these stories going forward.