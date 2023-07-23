Staunton District Traffic Updates: VDOT road work scheduled for week of July 24-28

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and Twitter.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 18 to 24, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (July 23-24).

*UPDATE* Mile marker 22 to 23, eastbound – Left lane closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 33 to 41, eastbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (July 23-24).

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control or mobile lane closures for pavement patching, ditch work, pipe replacement, brush cutting and mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control near Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) intersection for pipe replacement, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 603 (Richardson Gorge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 600 (Bolars Draft Road/Twin Ridge Drive) and Route 607 (Switzerland Trail) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.

Route 633 (Pig Run Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Route 629 (Deerfield Road) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.

Route 680 (Chimney Run Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) and dead end for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.

Route 692 (Old Germantown Road) – Flagger traffic control between intersections with Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 176 to 178, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance over Cedar Creek, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of August 27.

Mile marker 181 to 178, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures, paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights through August 17.

Mile marker 183 to 184, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance over Hops Hill Road, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 20.

*NEW* Mile marker 192 to 189, southbound – Left or right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Mile marker 194 to 196, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance over Route 11 (Lee Highway), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on nights through October 31.

*NEW* Mile marker 202 to 205, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures on I-81 and exit 205 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control on parts of Route 606 (Raphine Road), Route 612 (Blue Grass Trail), Route 639 (Ebenezer Circle), Route 674 (Sack Road), Route 706 (Steeles Fort Road), Route 764 (Possum Hollow), Route 770 (Turnpike Road), and Route 792 (Bennetts Run Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 24 – August 4.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Jackson River Road/Potomac River Road) – Flagger traffic control between 0.6 north of Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) and Route 632 (The Pines Road) for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through August 26.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) and Route 615 (Davis Run Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 25.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 607 (Big Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 220 (Jackson River Road) and Route 694 (Little Valley Road) for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Monday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Exit 87, westbound – Right shoulder closures along ramp to I-81 northbound for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 97 to 95, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 3. Occasional overnight on-ramp closures at exit 96. During ramp closures, traffic will be detoured to exit 94.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 208 to 206, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 212 to 211, southbound – Occasional overnight single lane closures, bridge maintenance over Route 662 (Stover School Road), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 224, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures along I-81 and exit 222 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures including along Exits 221, 222 and 225 off-ramps for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night. Possible closure of northbound Exit 225 off-ramp as needed.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 225 to 228, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 231 to 234, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for survey work, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 234 to 235, northbound – Overnight single lane closures, bride maintenance over Shenandoah Valley Railroad line, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures between Route 666 (Lofton Road) and Rockbridge County line for paving operations, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of August 10.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound 24/7 shoulder closures in area of I-81 interchange exit 235 for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

Route 250 (Jefferson Highway, Fishersville) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile lane closures between southbound I-81 on- and off-ramps and Route 792 (Brand Station Road/Sangers Lane), including closures as needed of southbound I-81 on-ramp for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Eastbound and westbound 24/7 shoulder closures in area of I-81 interchange exit 235 for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Overnight closures of ramps onto southbound I-81 as needed for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures between Route 1721 (Grandview Drive) and Route 649 (Augusta Farms Road/Locust Grove Lane) for paving operations, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of August 10.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 1390 (Emerald Hill Drive) and Route 795 (Entry School Road) for replacement of two bridges over tributary to Meadow Run stream with box culverts, through August 18. Follow posted detour.

Route 654 (White Hill Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 652 (Guthrie Road) and Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) for paving operations, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of August 10.

*NEW* Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Mountain Side Lane for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 24 through August 31.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 238 to 237, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 238 to 264, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for tree trimming, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 239 to 248, northbound and southbound – Early morning mobile lane closures for pothole patching, 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday.

Mile marker 240 to 250, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement treatment, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of September 7.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the night of September 7. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Vine Street/Mt. Clinton Pike and Route 653 (Front Street/Toll Gate Lane) for utility design and survey work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 1.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound overnight alternating lane closures with flagger traffic control at signalized intersections between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 276/620 (Cross Keys Road/Indian Trail Road) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. Be alert for travel-lane shifts. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail) – Flagger control as needed between Route 340 (Stuart Avenue) and Elkton western town limits for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

*NEW* Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control during overnight hours between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of July 30 through September 7.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Route 752 (Beaver Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) and Route 745 (Martin Miller Road) for replacement of Spring Creek bridge, through September 28. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Overnight eastbound and westbound mobile lane closures between Shenandoah County line and Rappahannock County line pavement marking operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of August 1.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 642 (Stonyman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 689 (South Antioch Road) and Luray town limits for pavement treatment, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Route 689 (South Antioch Road/Stonyman Road/Ida Road/Marksville Road/Chapel Road) – Flagger traffic control between Stanley town limits and Luray town limits for pavement treatment, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 766 (Hamburg Road) – No closures but utility work happening in right of way between Route 646 (Kauffmans Mill Road) and Route 647 (Homestead Drive), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 271 to 272, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridges over railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 3.

*NEW* Mile marker 288 to 290, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for soil cleanup, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 296, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on nights of July 23 – 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 25.

*NEW* Various roads – Overnight mobile lane closures on parts of Routes 42, 55, 211 and 292 for pavement marking, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday nights.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Ridgeley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) and Route 600 (Headley Road) for pavement treatment, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for bridge beam placement, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

*NEW* Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of Route 50/17 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Northbound and southbound mobile lane closures between Winchester city limits and Warren County line for pavement marking operations, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday night.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Barley Drive and Route 649 (Springdale Road) for turn lane construction, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 4.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound single lane closures for inspection of bridges over CSX railway, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound mobile shoulder closures between Route 614 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 703 (Whitacre Road) for ditch cleaning operations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 259 (Carpers Pike) – Mobile lane closures between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and West Virginia line for pavement marking operations, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday night.

*NEW* Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 1012 (Town Run Lane) and Route 647/1085 (Aylor Road/Stickley Drive) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through September 1. Flagger traffic control as needed.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 628 (Middle Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 819 (Old Middle Road) and Route 652 (Apple Valley Road) for pavement treatment, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Be alert for slow-moving vehicles for mobile survey work between Route 612 (Quarry Road) and Route 601 (Bllue Ridge Mountain Road), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday (July 25-26).

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 7 Business just east of Berryville for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Estimated completion December 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for bridge beam placement, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 649 (Browntown Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 622 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 605 (Poor House Road) for replacement of tributary to Gooney Run bridge superstructure, through Thursday. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 840 (Water Plant Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control just east of Route 11 (Valley Pike) for bridge beam placement at southbound I-81 overpass, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. Work is related to southbound I-81 acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.