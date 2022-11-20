Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule affecting Thanksgiving week travel

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 7, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, November 21 – 23 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 23 to 29, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Jackson River and Route 639, November 28 – December 2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Augusta County line and Black Oak Lane for maintenance to bridge over Cove Creek, November 28 – December 2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Goshen town limits and Route 39 (Maury River Road) for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, November 28 – December 2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 90 to 96, eastbound and westbound – State police slow-roll closures for utility work, November 20 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for survey and soil-testing work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of December 22.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Flagger traffic control for utility work just north of Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 16.

Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control for road and bridge maintenance between Lismore Lane and Route 715 (Braley Pond Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through January 13.

Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) and Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday (December 16). Shoulder closures continue through November 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control for road and bridge maintenance between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through January 27.

*NEW* Route 692 (Rocky Spring Lane) – Flagger traffic control between Route 600 (Marble Valley Road) and Hite Hollow Road for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December 12.

*NEW* Route 795 (Saint James Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 807 (Farm Draft Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Christians Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 13.

Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) and Route 720 (Morris Mill Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 16.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for survey and soil-testing work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of December 22.

Mile marker 247 to 250, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for work-zone barrier installation, November 20 – December 1 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Work is related to Route 720 overpass bridge replacement.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (East Market Street) – Eastbound shoulder closures between Route 4106 (Cantrell Avenue/MLK Jr. Way) and Burgess Road for shoulder widening, November 28 – December 23 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement project.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Flagger traffic control for preparation work to replace Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue), 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through November 23.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Flagger traffic control near intersection of Route 867, November 28 – December 30 on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated project completion April 2023.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 867 (North River Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection of Route 682 (Friedens Church Road), November 28 – December 30 on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Estimated project completion April 2023.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Shoulder closures for road improvements between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Carillon Drive through December 6.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

*NEW* Route 55 (East King Street/Front Royal Road) – Shoulder closures between Lemley Street and Stony Point Way for utility work, November 21 – December 23 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment unloading and barrier installation, November 20 – December 1 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for maintenance to Route 17/50/522 overpass bridge, November 28 – December 2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for storm sewer installation between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.

Route 37 – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures between Route 622 interchange and Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) interchange for pavement work, November 28 – December 1 nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for turn lane construction between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway)– Eastbound right shoulder closures for sign work near the Route 621 (Chilly Hollow Road) intersection, November 21 – 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 3, eastbound and westbound – Single lane and shoulder closures for inspection of Route 842 and Route 637 overpass bridges, November 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment unloading and barrier installation, November 20 – December 1 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Possible shoulder closures for utility work between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Stoney Point Way, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.