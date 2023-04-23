Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of April 24-28

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 1 to 7, eastbound – Right lane or shoulder closures for shoulder repairs and maintenance of drainage ditches, April 24-30 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mile marker 7 to 12, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 13 to 17, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Jackson River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday (April 30).

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for culvert replacement and slope repairs between Route 665 (Moss Run Road) and Route 717 (Boone Road), 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. Work zone is about 4.3 miles south of Route 665.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 50 to 54, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for milling, paving and pavement-marking operations, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 175 to 195, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for debris removal, April 24-30 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures just north of intersection with Route 251 (Link Road) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Southbound alternating lane closures between Conifer Lane and Route 1025 (Boundary Line Lane) for pavement widening, guardrail improvements, installation of rumble strips and pavement markings, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 4.

Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Goshen town line and Route 39 (Maury River Road) for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 699 (Agners Mill Road) – Traffic redirected onto temporary causeway between Route 608 (Forge Road) and dead end for replacement of bridge over tributary to Maury River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 87 to 94, eastbound and westbound – Slow-roll traffic control for overhead utility work, Sunday (April 23) between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 97 to 95, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Occasional overnight on-ramp closures at exit 96 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. During ramp closures, traffic will be detoured to exit 94. Estimated completion May 12.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 211 to 207, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through night of May 4.

Mile marker 225 to 222, southbound – Be alert for vehicles along shoulder due to utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 5.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) and Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) for maintenance of Jennings Branch bridge, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 5.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Little Calfpasture River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 31.

Route 662 (Greenville School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1205 (Main Street, Greenville) and Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) for maintenance to bridge over Pine Run, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 753 (Nash Road) – Closed between Route 910 (Wampler Lane) and Route 613 (Spring Hill Road) for box culvert installation, April 24 – May 12. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of June 14. During slow-roll operations, be alert for temporary on-ramp closures at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge demolition related to Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement and replacement of Route 720 bridge.

*NEW* Mile marker 249 to 258, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Westbound shoulder closures between Route 620 (Indian Trail Road) and Route 655 (Penn Laird Drive) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound overnight closures between Cantrell Avenue and Burgess Road, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday night. Follow posted detour. Single lane closures between Carlton Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday. Be alert for travel-lane shifts in both directions. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 847 (Rawley Springs Road) and West Virginia line for shoulder repairs, ditch and pipe work, brush and tree cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 1.

Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) – Northbound single lane closures for utility work between Bridgewater northern town limits and Harrisonburg southern city limits, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 2.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 937 (Link Way) and West Virginia state line for shoulder widening and striping operations, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Shoulder closures just south of Route 253 (Port Republic Road) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road) for roadway improvements, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Route 895 (Fieldale Place) – Closed to through traffic between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 710 (Reservoir Street) for sewer line replacement with estimated completion on Sunday (April 30). Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 Business – Shoulder closures near intersection with Route (River Road/Wampler Drive) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 278 to 283, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 283 off-ramp for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (North Massanutten Street, Strasburg) – Shoulder closures between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and North Street, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Zepp Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 603 (Van Buren Road) for maintenance to Cedar Creek bridge, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday (April 24).

*NEW* Route 610 (Orkney Springs Road) – Traffic width restricted to 11 feet six inches just south of Route 726 (Happy Valley Road) for bridge replacement, April 24 – May 31 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 16.

*NEW* Mile marker 320 to 317, southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 317 off-ramp for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Southbound shoulder closures between Route 661 (Welltown Road) and I-81 interchange for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures at Clarke County line for inspection of bridge over Opequon Creek, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 842 (Buckton Road) and Route 636 (Huttle Road), Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Route 672 (Hopewell Road) – Closed between Route 668 (Shady Creek Road) and Route 661 (Wadesville Road) for inspection of Opequon Creek bridge, Monday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Route 681 (Chestnut Grove Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 685 (Light Road) and Route 805 (Myers Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Back Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday (April 24).

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures at Frederick County line for inspection of bridge over Opequon Creek, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of off-ramp to I-81 southbound for bridge work, April 24 – May 3 nights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Mile marker 4 to 6, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 6 off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.