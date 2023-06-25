Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for week of June 26-30

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and Twitter. Follow VDOT statewide accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Flickr. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 7 to 12, eastbound – Single lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Mile marker 14 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Jackson River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 14.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 614 (Castile Road) and Route 788 (Llama Drive) for slope repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control or mobile lane closures for pavement patching, ditch work, pipe replacement, brush cutting and mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 47 to 44, westbound – Overnight right lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 13.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 176 to 178, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of August 27.

Mile marker 183 to 184, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Hops Hill Road, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 20.

Mile marker 202, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for spill cleanup, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Thursday night.

Mile marker 203 to 200, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights through July 13.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 706 (Steeles Fort Road) and Route 11 (Lee Highway) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Route 608 (Shafer Lane) – Closed to through traffic between Route 130 (Wert Falkner Highway) and Route 708 (Gilmores Mill Road) for replacement of Cedar Creek bridge, through Thursday. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 612 (Blue Grass Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 677 (Kygers Hill Road) and Route 611 (South Buffalo Road) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

*NEW* Route 639 (Ebenezer Circle) – Flagger traffic control between eastern and western intersections with Route 60 (West Midland Trail) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

*NEW* Route 674 (Union Run) – Flagger traffic control between Route 251 (Collierstown Road) and Route 670 (Spring Valley Road) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 615 (Davis Run Road) and Route 656 (Bertie Lane) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Rich Hills Road) and Route 615 (Davis Run Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 27.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 87 to 95, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of June 26.

Mile marker 89 to 99, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for ditch work, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 97 to 95, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 13. Occasional overnight on-ramp closures at exit 96. During ramp closures, traffic will be detoured to exit 94.

Mile marker 100 to 91, westbound – Overnight right lane closures for milling, paving and line painting, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 13.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 212 to 211, southbound – Occasional overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 662 (Stover School Road), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 13.

Mile marker 217 to 220, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures including along Exits 221, 222 and 225 off-ramps for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 28. Possible closure of northbound Exit 225 off-ramp as needed.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 228 to 220, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for milling and paving, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 234 to 235, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Chesapeake Western railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 13.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 659 (Peyton Hill Road) and Kerry Lane for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Route 11 (Lee Highway, Mount Sidney) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures and flagger traffic control between Route 646 (Fadley Road) and Bolivar Street/Mount Sidney School Lane for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 666 (Lofton Road) and Rockbridge County line for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 250 (Jefferson Highway, Fishersville) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile lane closures between southbound I-81 on- and off-ramps and Route 792 (Brand Station Road/Sangers Lane), including closures as needed of southbound I-81 on-ramp for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 11.

Route 250 (Jefferson Highway, Fishersville) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 1005 (Chandelle Boulevard) and Route 637 (Jericho Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

*UPDATE* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Overnight closures of ramps onto southbound I-81 as needed for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 11.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 1721 (Grandview Drive) and Route 649 (Augusta Farms Road/Locust Grove Lane) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Closed to through traffic between Route 633 (Patton Farm Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane) for replacement of bridge over Kennedy Creek with box culvert through Thursday. Follow posted detour.

Route 654 (White Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 800 (Folly Mills Station Road/Springfield Lane) and Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) for road repairs, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 30.

Route 654 (White Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 652 (Guthrie Road) and Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) for pavement resurfacing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

*UPDATE* Route 662 (Stover School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Route 662 (Stover School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 613/697 (Old Greenville Road) and Route 1201 (Palmer Street) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 30. Overnight flagger traffic control as needed.

*UPDATE* Route 694 (Swartzel Shop Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) and Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

*NEW* Route 909 (Harold Cook Drive) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) and dead end for repairs to Norfolk Southern railroad crossing, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday (June 25).

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 259, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs and ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 240 to 242, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures including closures of Exit 240 off-ramp as needed for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the night of August 3. During slow-roll operations, be alert for temporary on-ramp closures at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge demolition related to Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

*NEW* Mile marker 242 to 243, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of bridges over Blacks Run, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday night.

Mile marker 258 to 254, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures including closures of Exit 257 off-ramp as needed for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 6.

*NEW* Mile marker 262 to 264, northbound – Overnight left shoulder closure for cleanup operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 28. Be alert for travel-lane shifts. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 937 (Link Way) and West Virginia state line for guardrail installation and striping operations, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Runions Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 612 (Sours Run Road) and Route 726 (Happy Valley Road) for replacement of Runions Creek bridge with box culvert. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion June 29.

Route 635 (Humes Run Road/River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail) and Route 665 (Dovel Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road) for roadway improvements, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 752 (Beaver Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) and Route 745 (Martin Miller Road) for replacement of Spring Creek bridge, July 5 – September 28. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 Business (Main Street, Stanley) – Flagger traffic control between Route 767 (Church Avenue) and Route 638 (Honeyville Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 642 (Stonyman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 689 (South Antioch Road) and Luray town limits for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 28.

Route 689 (Ida Road) – Closed between Route 629 (Hollow Run Road) and Route 629 (Ida Hollow Road) for replacement of bridge over East Hawksbill Creek, through July 20. Follow posted detour.

Route 689 (South Antioch Road/Stonyman Road/Ida Road/Marksville Road/Chapel Road) – Flagger traffic control between Stanley town limits and Luray town limits for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 28.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 25.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 268 to 270, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Shenandoah River North Fork, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 271 to 272, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridges over railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 13.

*NEW* Mile marker 271 to 272, northbound and southbound – Be alert for work vehicles on shoulders due to survey operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 291 to 298, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 25.

Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Flagger traffic control between Rockingham County line and Route 728 (Flat Rock Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

*NEW* Route 263 (Orkney Grade) – New speed limit of 45 miles an hour in the area of Route 614 (South Middle Road) just west of Mount Jackson. Lower speed limit takes effect Wednesday, June 28.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 653 (Brook Creek Road) – Closured to through traffic between Route 623 (Back Road) and Route 636 (Sand Ridge Road) for installation of box culvert, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 30. Follow posted detour.

Route 661 (Ridgeley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) and Route 600 (Headley Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 28.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 324, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for mowing, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night. Daytime shoulder closures for mowing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of August 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 661 (Welltown Road) and Route 661 (Redbud Road) utility work, 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning (June 25).

Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Route 781 (Prince Frederick Drive) and Clarke County line for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound overnight alternating mobile lane closures between Winchester city limits and West Virginia state line for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of June 25.

Route 259 (Carpers Pike) – Northbound and southbound overnight mobile lane and shoulder closures between West Virginia state line and Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of June 25.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound single-lane closures for utility work between Route 721 (Purcell Lane) and Route 739 (Fox Drive), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound and southbound overnight alternating mobile lane closures between West Virginia state line and Winchester city limits for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday night.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound single lane closures between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road) for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Possible shoulder closures between Route 743 (Flint Ridge Lane) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June 27 to July 13.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight left lane closures for mowing operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

NEW* Mile marker 6 to 7, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for inspection of bridges over Crooked Run, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for mowing operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of August 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 619 (Mountain Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 618 (Menefee Lane) and Route 615 (Wakeman Mill Road) for pipe replacement, 7 a.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Friday. Drivers follow posted detour.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.