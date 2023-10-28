Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT road work update for week of Oct. 30-Nov. 3

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 7, eastbound and westbound – Single lane and shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Mile marker 28 to 30, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 15.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1101 (Winterberry Avenue) and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) for maintenance to bridge over I-64, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. October 30 through November 10.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control or mobile lane closures for pavement patching, ditch work, pipe replacement, brush cutting and mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 678 (Indian Draft Road) and Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday.

Route 42 (Cowpasture River Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 602 (Coffee Pot Road) and Vineyard Farm Road/Long Lane Drive for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 182 to 184, northbound – Right shoulder closures for environmental cleanup, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 190 to 189, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 194 to 196, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Route 11 (Lee Highway), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 56 (Tye River Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Augusta County line and Route 608 (South River Road) at Vesuvius for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through November 17.

*NEW* Route 251 (Collierstown Road/Thornhill Road) – Possible shoulder closures for utility work between Route 758 (Oak Tree Lane) and Route 842 (Edgewood Drive), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 679 (Hops Hill Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control near Route 11 intersection (Lee Highway) for maintenance of I-81 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Monday night.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 93 to 94, eastbound – Left shoulder closures, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Left lane closure from 7 p.m. Monday night until work is complete. Traffic restrictions are for sinkhole repairs.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 211 to 207, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through Sunday night (October 29).

Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over eastbound I-64, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 225, northbound and southbound – Possible shoulder closures for sign installation, including along interstate ramps, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 250 (Jefferson Highway), 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. through the night of November 21.

Mile marker 223 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Lewis Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 29.

*NEW* Mile marker 226 to 227, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 226 to 229, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of December 24.

*NEW* Mile marker 230 to 229, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 237 to 235, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through November 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound 24/7 shoulder closures near intersection with Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

Route 56 (Tye River Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Rockbridge County line for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through November 17.

*UPDATE* Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 819 (Bittersweet Lane) and Route 710 (Mill Lane) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Shoulders closed 24/7 between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 2011 (Triangle Drive). Traffic restrictions are for construction of turn lanes with estimated completion in May 2024.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 2003 (Wayside Drive/Triangle Drive) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through November 16.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures approaching I-81 ramps just south of Staunton for sign installations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway/Rosser Avenue) – Shoulder closures for sign installations near I-64 interchange (Waynesboro) and intersections with Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road/Draft Avenue), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 655 (Walnut Hills Road) and Route 652 (University Farm Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through November 17.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 612 (Crimora Mine Road/New Hope-Crimora Road) and Route 1343 (Northwood Drive) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through November 17.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 611 (Dooms Crossing Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 (East Side Highway) and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane closures between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and Route 11 (Lee Highway) for pedestrian access improvements, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through February 2024.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 255, northbound – Overnight single-lane closures at various locations for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through November 17.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 244, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for fence repairs and drainage work, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 238 to 237, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through November 3.

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 2024. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Route 634 (Conley Lane) and Elkton town limits for maintenance to bridges over Route 340 (East Side Highway), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 30 – December 22.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between West Virginia state line and Route 847 (Rawley Springs Road) for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected project completion in fall of 2026.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic using new Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Be alert for shoulder or occasional lane closures during removal of temporary bridge and approaches. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion in spring 2024.

*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Flaggers and pilot-truck traffic control between Route 649 (Berrytown Road/Island Ford Road) and Route 708 (Lynnwood Road/Ore Bank Road) for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. November 1 – November 17.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720/718 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in late 2023. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211/340 (Lee Highway) – Brief overnight closures as needed for overhead utility work between Route 652 (Airport Road) and Northcott Drive, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights October 30 – November 9.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 287 to 289, northbound – Overnight single-lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through November 16.

Mile marker 289 to 280, southbound – Overnight single-lane closures at various locations for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through November 17.

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 298, northbound – Shoulder closures for survey work, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Mt. Olive Road) and Strasburg town limits for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Hisey Avenue (town of Woodstock) and Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. October 30 – November 10.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 691 (Dellinger Acres Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 717 (Liberty Furnace Road) and Route 705 (Buggy Ridge Road) for maintenance to bridge over Stony Creek, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. October 30 – January 29.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of March 30. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

Mile marker 315 to 302, southbound – Overnight single-lane closures at various locations for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through November 17.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Westbound alternating lane closures between Clarke County line and I-81 interchange for brush removal, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. October 31 through November 16.

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound right lane closures between Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) and Clarke County line for barrier installation, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures between Route 1129 (Prosperity Drive) and Route 1091 (Marathon Drive) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 37 – Overnight northbound right lane closures between Route 11 (Valley Pike) off-ramp and Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) on-ramp for maintenance to bridge over W&W railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Monday night.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Westbound right lane closure between Route 600 (North Hayfield Road) and Route 688 (Stony Hill Road) for shoulder repairs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control near Route 733 intersection (Fairview Road/Fletcher Road) for pipe installation, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures and flagger traffic control as needed between West Virginia state line and Shenandoah County line for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. October 30 – November 10.

Route 277 (Fairfax Street/Fairfax Pike) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Clarke County line and Route 11 (Main Street, Stephens City) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of November 16.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound single lane closures near Route 645 (Airport Road) intersection for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures between Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) and Route 1367 (Costello Drive) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Southbound right lane closures for tree trimming between Route 608 (Old Bethel Church Road) and Route 693 (Cross Junction Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Monday night.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 703 (Whitacre Road) – Brief closures for overhead utility work between Route 705 (Ebenezer Church Road) and Route 702 (Ridgeview Road), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 7 Business just east of Berryville for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Estimated completion December 28.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of ramp to I-81 southbound for bridge widening, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights November 5 – November 17. Follow posted detour. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

Exit 6, westbound – Overnight partial closures of off-ramp to Route 340/522 for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through November 17.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of March 30. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.