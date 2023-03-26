Staunton District Traffic Alert: Road work schedule for week of March 27-31

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 7 to 12, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 28.

Mile marker 13 to 17, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Jackson River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 17 to 18, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage maintenance, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 190 to 205, northbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage maintenance, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 197 to 196, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Southbound alternating lane closures between Conifer Lane and Route 1025 (Boundary Line Lane) for pavement widening, guardrail improvements, installation of rumble strips and pavement markings, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through April 20.

*UPDATE* Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Goshen town line and Route 39 (Maury River Road) for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 7.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 699 (Agners Mill Road) – Traffic redirected onto temporary causeway between Route 608 (Forge Road) and dead end for replacement of bridge over tributary to Maury River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 89 to 88, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 97 to 96, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 211 to 207, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, March 29 – April 28 nights from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 213, southbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramp for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 223, northbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 222 off-ramp for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 716 (West Augusta Road) and Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) for maintenance of bridge over Broad Draft, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 7.

Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) and Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) for maintenance of Jennings Branch bridge, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 5.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Little Calfpasture River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 31.

*NEW* Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) – Closed between Route 775 (Buttermilk Road/Craig Shop Road) and Route 773 (Westview School Road) for bridge replacement, April 3 – 20. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 239 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pothole patching, Monday night from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight northbound or southbound slow-roll traffic control for removal of Route 720 overpass bridge, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of April 27. During slow-roll operations, be alert for temporary on-ramp closures at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Northbound exit 247 on-ramp closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detour posted. Northbound and southbound overnight lane closures for bridge demolition work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 20. Work is related to.

Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for removal of Route 33 overpass bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night. Northbound or southbound slow-roll traffic control from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Work is related to Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement project.

Mile marker 251 to 247, southbound – Overnight mobile left lane closures for maintenance to cable rail, Sunday nights (March 26 and April 2) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Be alert for travel-lane shifts in both directions, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Overnight alternating lane closures between Carlton Street and University Boulevard for bridge demolition, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday night. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement project.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 847 (Rawley Springs Road) and West Virginia line for shoulder repairs, ditch and pipe work, brush and tree cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 1.

*NEW* Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 937 (Link Way) and West Virginia state line for shoulder widening and striping operations, March 27 – April 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Linville Creek bridge replacement. Estimated project completion November 2023.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 655 (Lawyer Road) – Closed between Route 672 (Pineville Road) and Route 657 (Longley Road) for bridge replacement, April 3 – 14. Follow posted detour.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Route 895 (Fieldale Place) – Closed to through traffic between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 710 (Reservoir Street) for sewer line replacement with estimated completion of Friday. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Sunnyview Drive) and Route 663 (Island Ford Road) for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 3.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 611 (Farmview Road) – Closed between Route 629 (Hollow Run Road) and Route 631 (Hawksbill Avenue) for bridge superstructure replacement, April 3 – 20. Follow posted detour.

Route 689 (Chapel Road/Marksville Road/Ida Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 679 (Hill Top Circle) and Route 670 (Somers Road) for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 4.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 297 to 298, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of bridge over railway, Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike/North Massanutten Street) – Shoulder closures between Radio Station Road and Forest Glen Court (Strasburg) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 17.

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

*NEW* Route 55 (East King Street, Strasburg) – Shifting lanes for utility work between Virginia Street and South Charles Street, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 637 (Powhatan Road) and Route 761 (Capon Road) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 17.

Route 55 (East King Street/Front Royal Road, Strasburg) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1975 (Park Road) and Route 11 (Massanutten Street) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Page County line and Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) for drainage work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 7.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Zepp Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 603 (Van Buren Road) for maintenance to Cedar Creek bridge, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 24.

*NEW* Route 601 (Battlefield Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 696 (Racey Lane) and Route 643 (Walnut Hill Lane) for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 629 (Oranda Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 850 (Quarry Lane) and Route 660 (Timberlake Road) for rock and soil testing, Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Weekdays during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 27.

*NEW* Mile marker 305 to 306, northbound and southbound – Overnight Single lane closures for inspection of Route 735 overpass bridge, Friday night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 883 (Snowden Bridge Boulevard) and West Virginia state line for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 3.

*NEW* Route 17/50 (Millwood Pike) – Northbound single lane closures at Clarke County line for inspection of bridge over Opequon Creek, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Shenandoah County line and Route 604 (Star Tannery Road) for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, March 21 – April 14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 746 (Ronner Lane) and Route 856 (Spring Valley Drive) for shoulder maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 636 (White Oak Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 642 (Tasker Road) and eastern intersection with Route 756 (Macedonia Church Road) for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 4.

Route 652 (Shawnee Drive) – Flagger traffic control between Route 706 (Opequon Church Lane) and Winchester city limits for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 4.

Route 681 (Chestnut Grove Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 685 (Light Road) and Route 805 (Myers Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Back Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 24.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Weekdays during daylight hours.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) – Northbound single lane closures at Frederick County line for inspection of bridge over Opequon Creek, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 644 (Gun Barrel Road) and Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) for utility work, Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 5 to 6, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for inspection of Route 609 overpass bridge, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures for inspection of I-66 overpass bridges, Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Southbound right lane closures between Route 675 (Success Road) and Route 720 (Toray Drive) for construction of turn lane, Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.