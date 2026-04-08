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Staunton: City government seeks public input on Flood Resilience Plan draft

Chris Graham
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Photo: © SevenMaps/Shutterstock

The two massive floods in Downtown Staunton in the summer of 2020 caused millions of dollars in damage continue to get our attention six years later.

The city government has been working on a Flood Resilience Plan, with a draft plan  now available for public review online, and the city set to host a second community listening session on Wednesday, April 15, to gather feedback and answer questions.

“This draft is the result of months of technical study and, most importantly, the personal stories shared by residents during our first round of engagement,” said the city’s Environmental Programs Administrator, Willow Hughes. “Now, we need to make sure the proposed strategies match the reality of what our neighbors see on the ground. Your input is the final piece of the puzzle to ensure this plan is both practical and effective.”

City Council needs to have a plan adopted and on file to be able to file for state and federal grants that can go toward helping pay for future resilience and infrastructure projects.

Residents are encouraged to review the draft plan and submit comments:

  1. Online: The full draft can be found on the city’s webpage. Comments can be emailed directly to [email protected].
  2. In Person: Attend the upcoming listening session to speak with city staff and project consultants.

Community Listening Session Details

  • Date: Wednesday, April 15
  • Time: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Location: Staunton Public Library, Second Floor Meeting Room (1 Churchville Ave.)

For more information about the Flood Resilience Plan, contact the Environmental Programs Division at 540.332.3858.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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