The two massive floods in Downtown Staunton in the summer of 2020 caused millions of dollars in damage continue to get our attention six years later.

The city government has been working on a Flood Resilience Plan, with a draft plan now available for public review online, and the city set to host a second community listening session on Wednesday, April 15, to gather feedback and answer questions.

“This draft is the result of months of technical study and, most importantly, the personal stories shared by residents during our first round of engagement,” said the city’s Environmental Programs Administrator, Willow Hughes. “Now, we need to make sure the proposed strategies match the reality of what our neighbors see on the ground. Your input is the final piece of the puzzle to ensure this plan is both practical and effective.”

City Council needs to have a plan adopted and on file to be able to file for state and federal grants that can go toward helping pay for future resilience and infrastructure projects.

Online: The full draft can be found on the city’s webpage. Comments can be emailed directly to [email protected] . In Person: Attend the upcoming listening session to speak with city staff and project consultants.

Community Listening Session Details

Date: Wednesday, April 15

Wednesday, April 15 Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

6-7:30 p.m. Location: Staunton Public Library, Second Floor Meeting Room (1 Churchville Ave.)

For more information about the Flood Resilience Plan, contact the Environmental Programs Division at 540.332.3858.