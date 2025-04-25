Home Staunton celebrates 29 years recognized as Tree City by Arbor Day Foundation
Staunton celebrates 29 years recognized as Tree City by Arbor Day Foundation

The City of Staunton has been recognized as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its continued commitment to planting, growing and maintaining trees to benefit the community.

This marks Staunton’s 29th year receiving the designation.

“We all have a role to play in shaping our future and tree champions like Staunton are leading the way,” said Michelle Saulnier, Vice President of Programs at the Arbor Day Foundation.

To earn Tree City USA recognition, a city must meet four core standards:

Maintain a tree board or department
Have a community tree ordinance
Spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry
Participate in an Arbor Day celebration
In urban environments, trees are proven to help cool neighborhoods, reduce stormwater runoff, improve air quality, and boost mental and physical health. When strategically planted, they can also reduce traffic noise and lower energy costs for homeowners.

Staunton City Council presented a proclamation recognizing Arbor Day at its regular meeting on April 24 with City Horticulturist Matt Sensabaugh in attendance.

“Each tree we plant or preserve contributes to a healthier environment and stronger community. We’re proud to continue this legacy and shape a greener future for Staunton,” Sensabaugh said.

The Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA program was started in 1976 and is operated in partnership with the National Association of State Foresters and the USDA Forest Service. The Arbor Day Foundation is a million-member nonprofit conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees.

